“Awful”; “Was Scottie Scheffler arrested again too?” – Fans react to climate activists storming Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

On Sunday, June 23, a group of protestors stormed into the TPC River Highlands during the Travelers Championship. This created a bit of chaos, but they were quickly caught by the police.

The trio of Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia were on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands when the protestors from Extinction Rebellion interrupted the play. They were wearing similar T-shirts with the quote, "No golf on a dead planet." Besides, they were also carrying colored smoke and powder substances, which they sprayed on the course.

On Sunday, NUCLR Golf shared a video where the protestors were seen causing chaos during the final round of the Travelers Championship. The clip was originally posted by journalist Oliya Scootercaster.

Fans online had interesting and fun reactions to this incident. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Awful," one fan wrote.

"Was Scheffler arrested again too?" another fan posted.

"How did they get through security and the gates with spray cans??? Shouldn’t that be the question we’re asking?" this fan asked.

"Look folks- white liberals in their natural habitat. Being self-righteous, judgmental and telling others how to live. While never living up to the standards they tell others to do. 😉," one user wrote.

"So sad for a great game. If we punished them in the way many would wish there would be an outcry. Respect has gone from our society and probably led by journalists, sadly," this fan opined.

"This is a serious offense,,,the golfers and caddies have no idea whats going on,,what they are protesting and if it was spray paint,,,that looked to easy to be ignored," one user posted.

Who won the Travelers Championship 2024?

Scottie Scheffler won the Travelers Championship 2024, beating Tom Kim in the playoff hole. Scheffler carded 65 in the final round while Kim shot 66 to aggregate at 22-under after regulation holes. In the playoff hole, the World No. 1 golfer made a par on the 18th to beat Kim.

The Travelers Championship is Scheffler's sixth win in this PGA Tour season. He has won five of the eight Signature events this year and also won the Masters Tournament. He has crossed the $28 million mark in this season's earnings.

The PGA Tour will now head to Detroit, Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which will tee off on Thursday, June 27.