Axed LIV Golfer Anthony Kim promotes Texan Republican leader to ‘lead the country’ with JD Vance

On September 9, former professional golfer Anthony Kim posted a tweet on X endorsing Texas Republican congressional candidate Wesley Hunt and U.S. vice president JD Vance as future leaders of the United States.

The post included a family photograph originally shared by Wesley Hunt on his X account on September 8. The photograph showed Hunt standing next to his wife and three children. Wesley Hunt’s original post stated:

“For the record: This is what President Trump’s signature actually looks like.”

In his post, Kim tagged Wesley Hunt’s handle (@WesleyHuntTX), JD Vance’s handle (@JDVance), and ESPN’s official handle (@espn).

“This man @WesleyHuntTX & @JDVance should lead our country 🇺🇸 in the future. Also don’t send this to Ryan Clark (he will block u😭) @espn because we all know how he feels about interracial marriages😨😂 SOBER is DOPE 🔥," Kim wrote.

Wesley Hunt served as an officer in the United States Army before entering politics. He ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas. JD Vance is known for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” and his role as the current vice president of the United States.

Meanwhile, Anthony Kim returned to professional golf in 2024 by joining LIV Golf as a wild-card entrant. He competed as an individual throughout the 2025 season but was eventually dropped after repeatedly placing near the bottom of the standings.

When Anthony Kim showed support for President Trump’s US-South Korea trade deal

On August 2, 2025, Anthony Kim shared his reaction to the announcement of a major trade deal between the United States and South Korea. Kim, who is of Korean descent, posted a screenshot of U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on his X account.

Kim also uploaded an Instagram story showing the same screenshot of his X post. The caption on Kim’s Instagram story read:

“Proud Korean American.”

He added, “USA🤝South Korea” to highlight the connection between the two countries.

In the statement Kim shared, President Trump announced that the U.S. and the Republic of Korea had reached a full trade agreement. According to President Trump, South Korea would provide $350 billion in investments to the U.S., which would remain owned and controlled by the U.S.

Additionally, President Trump stated that South Korea would purchase $100 billion worth of LNG and other energy products.

The statement explained that South Korea agreed to invest more funds for its own purposes. President Trump said that the deal would be officially announced when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House.

This was not the first time Anthony Kim publicly supported President Trump’s policies. In June this year, Kim wished President Trump a happy birthday in an Instagram post.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More