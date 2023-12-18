After a brief departure from the real world, Will McGee is back at it following the PNC Championship. The young golfer and his mother Annika Sorenstam were featured in the competition, while his father, Mike McGee, was there to help as well without participating. After that, it was back to struggles of everyday life, as per the picture Will's father shared.

Last weekend, McGee was on the field at the PNC Championship, taking shots with his LPGA Tour star mother and competing with other parent-child duos. On Monday, he was at the dentist's office, getting his braces tightened.

Unfortunately, Will McGee and his mother Annika Sorenstam didn't win the tournament. They came in pretty low on the leaderboard, of which the top looked like this:

-25 Team Langer

Team Langer -23 Team Duval

Team Duval -21 Team Singh

Team Singh -20 Team Goosen

Team Goosen -19 Team Cink, Team Lehman, Team Daly, Team Woods

Team Cink, Team Lehman, Team Daly, Team Woods -18 Team Kuchar

Team Kuchar -16 Team Stricker

Still, it was a great event and a thrilling weekend of golf, but it's back to the real world for McGee. The young golfer can't spend every weekend shooting around in a tournament with his mother, which is just the reality of life.

Bernhard Langer captures PNC Championship victory

Since it wasn't the pairing of Tiger Woods and his son or Will McGee and his mother, someone did have to win the PNC Championship. Ultimately, the Langer team won by a thin metric of two strokes.

Bernhard Langer and his child were victorious, shooting -25 over the weekend to capture the iconic title. Woods, who came in six shots back of the lead, said this about Langer via ESPN:

“First time I’ve ever seen anyone work in meters. That was different for me. To see what he’s done since then, and what he does each and every year and what he’s battled with on the greens, the different styles he keeps fighting through, it just goes to show the personality, the determination that he has and the type of person he is to be able to stick through everything."

Bernhard himself attributed the win to great play from Jason Langer, saying:

“Watching him putt, it was unbelievable. The ball started on line every time. If it missed, that’s because I misread the green. Otherwise he probably would have made them all.”

This is not the first time the legendary golfer, who came into the tournament at age 66, has captured the crown. It's not even the second time, as Langer has won five PNC Championship titles.

Bernhard Langer and Jason won the PNC Championship

The incredible longevity has him a five-time winner at this prestigious event. It has many golfers wondering if Bernhard could eventually be back at this event with a grandchild, winning with a whole new generation this time.

That made him smile and he responded, "We'll see." Time will tell, but it certainly looks as if there's no slowing Bernhard Langer down any time soon.