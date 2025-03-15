Bad news for the 2025 Players Championship as updated wind forecast shows scary story

The 2025 Players Championship is currently underway at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida. However, the tournament is facing a scary weather forecast for later in the third round and Sunday afternoon.
Mike Zaccardi, a user on X, shared the weather forecast details on his X account and said the organizers should think about having split tees and a group of 3 instead of two for the final day as there are high chances of thunderstorms after 2 pm on the final day of the 2025 Players Championship.
"@chambleebrandel @RichLernerGC @ToddLewisGC @damonhackGC @THEPLAYERS @PGATOUR Wind gusts 23-28mph 2 pm today through Sunday 4 pm. Thunderstorm risk 2 pm-onward Sunday. Have to think split tees & 3s first thing tomorrow morning, finish by 2 pm. @NWSJacksonville @GaughanRogue @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett @CSimmaWX @TrevorsWeather"
He also revealed bad news for the golfers teeing off in the afternoon as the wind gusts are expected to reach 23 to 28 mph after 2 pm for the third round.
We saw course record was broken yesterday, and other golfers also enjoyed a birdie feast. However, we might see some different scenes at the TPC Sawgrass today, especially in the afternoon.
The Australian golfer Min Woo Lee and American youngster Akshay Bhatia are currently co-leading the 2025 Players Championship. Both golfers are placed at -11 going into the moving day and have a lead of one stroke over J.J. Spaun, while Rory McIlroy is placed at T4 along with Collin Morikawa and Alex Smalley.
2025 Players Championship round three tee times.
Here are the tee times of all golfers competing in the third round of the 2025 Players Championship. (In EDT)
- 8:25 AM: Shane Lowry & Danny Walker
- 8:35 AM: C.T. Pan & Justin Lower
- 8:45 AM: Tom Kim & Mac Meissner
- 8:55 AM: Daniel Berger & Xander Schauffele
- 9:05 AM: Rico Hoey & Jesper Svensson
- 9:15 AM: Aaron Rai & Sungjae Im
- 9:25 AM: Russell Henley & Corey Conners
- 9:35 AM: Matt Kuchar & Joel Dahmen
- 9:50 AM: Austin Eckroat & Keegan Bradley
- 10:00 AM: Matthieu Pavon & Camilo Villegas
- 10:10 AM: Byeong Hun An & Kurt Kitayama
- 10:20 AM: Ryan Fox & Denny McCarthy
- 10:30 AM: Hayden Springer & Will Chandler
- 10:40 AM: J.T. Poston & Chris Kirk
- 10:50 AM: Jordan Spieth & Tom Hoge
- 11:00 AM: Ryan Gerard & Joe Highsmith
- 11:15 AM: Jhonattan Vegas & Trey Mullinax
- 11:25 AM: Chandler Phillips & Si Woo Kim
- 11:35 AM: Isaiah Salinda & Sami Valimaki
- 11:45 AM: Sahith Theegala & Davis Thompson
- 11:55 AM: Davis Riley & Justin Thomas
- 12:05 PM: Cameron Young & Carson Young
- 12:15 PM: Robert MacIntyre & Bud Cauley
- 12:25 PM: Matt McCarty & Stephan Jaeger
- 12:40 PM: Max McGreevy & Beau Hossler
- 12:50 PM: Patrick Cantlay & Sam Ryder
- 1:00 PM: Taylor Moore & Rickie Fowler
- 1:10 PM: Taylor Pendrith & Scottie Scheffler
- 1:20 PM: Sepp Straka & Charley Hoffman
- 1:30 PM: Harris English & Billy Horschel
- 1:40 PM: Jacob Bridgeman & Emiliano Grillo
- 1:55 PM: Tommy Fleetwood & Jake Knapp
- 2:05 PM: Lucas Glover & Will Zalatoris
- 2:15 PM: Collin Morikawa & Alex Smalley
- 2:25 PM: J.J. Spaun & Rory McIlroy
- 2:35 PM: Min Woo Lee & Akshay Bhatia