Bad news for the 2025 Players Championship as updated wind forecast shows scary story

The 2025 Players Championship is currently underway at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida. However, the tournament is facing a scary weather forecast for later in the third round and Sunday afternoon.

Mike Zaccardi, a user on X, shared the weather forecast details on his X account and said the organizers should think about having split tees and a group of 3 instead of two for the final day as there are high chances of thunderstorms after 2 pm on the final day of the 2025 Players Championship.

"@chambleebrandel @RichLernerGC @ToddLewisGC @damonhackGC @THEPLAYERS @PGATOUR Wind gusts 23-28mph 2 pm today through Sunday 4 pm. Thunderstorm risk 2 pm-onward Sunday. Have to think split tees & 3s first thing tomorrow morning, finish by 2 pm. @NWSJacksonville @GaughanRogue @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett @CSimmaWX @TrevorsWeather"

He also revealed bad news for the golfers teeing off in the afternoon as the wind gusts are expected to reach 23 to 28 mph after 2 pm for the third round.

We saw course record was broken yesterday, and other golfers also enjoyed a birdie feast. However, we might see some different scenes at the TPC Sawgrass today, especially in the afternoon.

The Australian golfer Min Woo Lee and American youngster Akshay Bhatia are currently co-leading the 2025 Players Championship. Both golfers are placed at -11 going into the moving day and have a lead of one stroke over J.J. Spaun, while Rory McIlroy is placed at T4 along with Collin Morikawa and Alex Smalley.

2025 Players Championship round three tee times.

Justin Thomas carded a course record at THE PLAYERS Championship - Source: Imagn

Here are the tee times of all golfers competing in the third round of the 2025 Players Championship. (In EDT)

8:25 AM : Shane Lowry & Danny Walker

: Shane Lowry & Danny Walker 8:35 AM : C.T. Pan & Justin Lower

: C.T. Pan & Justin Lower 8:45 AM : Tom Kim & Mac Meissner

: Tom Kim & Mac Meissner 8:55 AM : Daniel Berger & Xander Schauffele

: Daniel Berger & Xander Schauffele 9:05 AM : Rico Hoey & Jesper Svensson

: Rico Hoey & Jesper Svensson 9:15 AM : Aaron Rai & Sungjae Im

: Aaron Rai & Sungjae Im 9:25 AM : Russell Henley & Corey Conners

: Russell Henley & Corey Conners 9:35 AM : Matt Kuchar & Joel Dahmen

: Matt Kuchar & Joel Dahmen 9:50 AM : Austin Eckroat & Keegan Bradley

: Austin Eckroat & Keegan Bradley 10:00 AM : Matthieu Pavon & Camilo Villegas

: Matthieu Pavon & Camilo Villegas 10:10 AM : Byeong Hun An & Kurt Kitayama

: Byeong Hun An & Kurt Kitayama 10:20 AM : Ryan Fox & Denny McCarthy

: Ryan Fox & Denny McCarthy 10:30 AM : Hayden Springer & Will Chandler

: Hayden Springer & Will Chandler 10:40 AM : J.T. Poston & Chris Kirk

: J.T. Poston & Chris Kirk 10:50 AM : Jordan Spieth & Tom Hoge

: Jordan Spieth & Tom Hoge 11:00 AM : Ryan Gerard & Joe Highsmith

: Ryan Gerard & Joe Highsmith 11:15 AM : Jhonattan Vegas & Trey Mullinax

: Jhonattan Vegas & Trey Mullinax 11:25 AM : Chandler Phillips & Si Woo Kim

: Chandler Phillips & Si Woo Kim 11:35 AM : Isaiah Salinda & Sami Valimaki

: Isaiah Salinda & Sami Valimaki 11:45 AM : Sahith Theegala & Davis Thompson

: Sahith Theegala & Davis Thompson 11:55 AM : Davis Riley & Justin Thomas

: Davis Riley & Justin Thomas 12:05 PM : Cameron Young & Carson Young

: Cameron Young & Carson Young 12:15 PM : Robert MacIntyre & Bud Cauley

: Robert MacIntyre & Bud Cauley 12:25 PM : Matt McCarty & Stephan Jaeger

: Matt McCarty & Stephan Jaeger 12:40 PM : Max McGreevy & Beau Hossler

: Max McGreevy & Beau Hossler 12:50 PM : Patrick Cantlay & Sam Ryder

: Patrick Cantlay & Sam Ryder 1:00 PM : Taylor Moore & Rickie Fowler

: Taylor Moore & Rickie Fowler 1:10 PM : Taylor Pendrith & Scottie Scheffler

: Taylor Pendrith & Scottie Scheffler 1:20 PM : Sepp Straka & Charley Hoffman

: Sepp Straka & Charley Hoffman 1:30 PM : Harris English & Billy Horschel

: Harris English & Billy Horschel 1:40 PM : Jacob Bridgeman & Emiliano Grillo

: Jacob Bridgeman & Emiliano Grillo 1:55 PM : Tommy Fleetwood & Jake Knapp

: Tommy Fleetwood & Jake Knapp 2:05 PM : Lucas Glover & Will Zalatoris

: Lucas Glover & Will Zalatoris 2:15 PM : Collin Morikawa & Alex Smalley

: Collin Morikawa & Alex Smalley 2:25 PM : J.J. Spaun & Rory McIlroy

: J.J. Spaun & Rory McIlroy 2:35 PM: Min Woo Lee & Akshay Bhatia

