"Bad shots get punished" - Lucas Glover issues warning about 2026 US Open after golfers had a rough outing at Oakmont

Lucas Glover endured a difficult week at Oakmont during the 2025 US Open. He did not make the cut and finished 36 holes with a total score of 8 over par. Glover recently appeared on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and discussed the problems he encountered during the tournament. While discussing this, Glover also issued a warning to any golfers who could potentially compete at the 2026 US Open.

The 2026 US Open will be hosted by the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Glover has played this course and understands how difficult it could be. On the radio, the golfer brought this up and compared it to the Oakmont Country Club. He argued that while Oakmont was quite tough for the players, Shinnecock would not be any less so.

Glover specifically mentioned hole seven at Shinnecock, claiming that this hole may sway the entire event. Not only that, he also explained how bad shots are handled at this course. He said:

"It has one hole that has to be looked out for. And that's number seven. We've seen what happens there if things go wrong. So in my opinion, Oakmont has several number sevens at Shinnecock, that if things get out of hand, as far as conditions, crispiness, speed, that you could have a lot of that. Shinnecock is equally as iconic as Oakmont, equally as hard a test."

Lucas Glover continued:

"Maybe not one through 18 like Oakmont, but Shinnecock, in my opinion, is, with the exception of seven, if it gets crazy, which they're going to make sure it doesn't anymore, is fair. You know, good shots get rewarded, bad shots get absolutely punished, and there's really no other way around it."

So far, Lucas Glover has not automatically qualified for the 2026 US Open, but he could earn it by doing well in the remaning part of this season and the initial 2026 season.

Lucas Glover claims "money doesn't affect" golfers who break rules in the PGA

In February 2025, Lucas Glover appeared as a special guest on the Golf Channel's 5 Clubs show. There, he made a comment about the PGA's rule of fining golfers who play too slowly. Glover highlighted that golfers don't care about it and that he believes instead of monetary penalties, the tour should dock FedEx points to make golfers take this rule more seriously.

The 2009 US Open winner explained:

"That's how we're measured now. It's not the Money List anymore, it's the FedEx Cup points, and that can hurt. The money doesn't hurt. The fines and stuff, as hard as it is to say, it doesn't hurt anybody because we play for so much... I think that could spur some guys on. There's an actual consequence to being slow and holding up guys behind you."

Golfers try to acquire as many FedEx points as possible to make their playoffs easier. Docking them would undoubtedly make golfers take the rules more seriously.

