"Bag Man is back" - Fans react as Justin Thomas is one shot off the lead after a birdie at Wells Fargo Championship

The American golfer Justin Thomas produced an impressive on the second day of the Wells Fargo Championship. With 67 strokes, seven under par, six birdies and two bogeys, Thomas improved his performance and is now in second place, just one stroke behind the leaders.

But what happened in the second round was beyond impressive, because Thomas almost reached the first place when he got a tap-in birdie on hole 4, with only five holes left to finish the day.

In that last segment of the competition, Thomas got two more birdies (holes 6 and 8). However, Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark, also had good performances and climbed to the first place.

Thomas remains second at just one stroke back, tied with Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Adam Scott.

Thomas' performance at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, home of the Wells Fargo Campionship, did not leave his fans indifferent, who immediately reacted on social networks.

Let's take a look at some of what they posted on Twitter:

"Bag Man is BACK"

"IN CONTENTION — Justin Thomas cards a really solid second round -4, 67 to sit at -7 for the tournament, currently T4 and 1 off the lead. Putting nicely with his new routine and it’s great to see him string two good rounds together. Big weekend ahead."

"Two hood rounds in a row…..been a minute. Keep it up!"

"JUSTIN THOMAS. 7 UNDER TIED FOR SECOND. THIS WEEKEND IS GOING TO BE ELECTRIC"

"Justin Thomas is the best golfer in the world"

"Justin Thomas being that dude today is exactly what we needed. Hell of a round near the top of the board going into the weekend."

"Wyndham Clark and Thomas currently tied for the lead at Quail. Shaping up to be a great leaderboard and will take some winning. Clark maybe add to Rory and Fowler getting their first pgatour wins here?"

Justin Thomas: Chasing his season's first victory

The current PGA Tour season has been good, though not brilliant, for Thomas. So far, his best results have been two Top 10s and seven Top 25s finishes, although he has only missed the cut in one of the 10 tournaments he has played in the year.

In Charlotte, Justin Thomas is looking for his first win of the season. His best performance was a fourth place finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Also relevant was finishing T10 at the Valspar Championship in March.

Thomas' professional career has been very successful. He has won 15 PGA Tour events, two of them Major Tournaments (PGA Championship 2017 and 2022). He also archives six runner-ups, 12 third places, 73 Top 10s and 173 cuts made out of 209 tournaments played. His earnings exceed 53 million dollars.

