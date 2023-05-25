Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio and more 

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards has begun, setting the stage for an exciting display of women's golf. This tournament promises to bring enthralling action and strong rivalry, with 64 incredible competitors battling for victory.

Defending champion Eun Hee Ji, whose dramatic victory in a riveting struggle last year etched her name in tournament history, and Ayaka Furue, a skilled player who nearly lost out on the coveted crown, lead the pack. The inclusion of Lilia Vu, who is currently placed fourth in the prestigious Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, adds to the excitement and raises the level of competition.

Furthermore, with Las Vegas resident Danielle Kang bringing her skill and determination to the event, local fans have a lot to rejoice for. The tournament's Match-Play is set to showcase the peak of women's golf as these elite players converge.

TV TIMES GOLF CHANNEL (all times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 24 – 1:30-4:30pm

Thursday, May 25 – 7:00-10:00pm

Friday, May 26 – 7:00-10:00pm

Saturday, May 27 – 5:30-8:30pm

Sunday, May 28 – 6:30-9:30pm

STREAMING TIMES (all times Eastern)

Sunday, May 28 – 1:30-4:00 p.m.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA - Venue, Schedule, and Timings

The prestigious Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards is scheduled to take place in the colourful city of Las Vegas, Nevada, and the world of women's golf is buzzing with excitement.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One

This premier competition, which will take place from May 24 to 28, promises to showcase the enormous talent and competitive spirit of the world's finest female golfers. Spectators can expect a spectacular show of skill, strategy, and resilience as an impressive field of competitors prepares to duke it out on the tough greens.

Golf lovers and fans alike are looking forward to the action-packed days ahead as the scenic background of Las Vegas provides a stunning setting for this extraordinary tournament.

Available on NBC Sports App, Golf Channel, and Peacock

Streaming choices allow you to stay up to date on all the latest news and event action from the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. Golf Channel's Live Stream, which is available on any mobile device and online, delivers continuous coverage and updates.

LPGA Live Streaming

Live streaming of LPGA is available in nations where there is no TV broadcast partner.

Download the WatchSports app for complete weekly LPGA airtimes. Find out where you can watch the LPGA in your country.

Poll : 0 votes