“Basically a small fish in a big pond” - Peter Uihlein recalls why he chose to play college golf in Oklahoma ahead of LIV Golf Tulsa

LIV Golf Tour is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week. Several players on the LIV circuit have their memories with Oklahoma, considering 6 of the 48 professionals did their college from the state.

While Abraham Ancer was at the University of Oklahoma, Talor Gooch, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, and Eugenio Chacarra went to Oklahoma State University.

Uihlein who earned an all-American status for the Oklahoma state in 2010 and 2011 shared his memories of the state ahead of the sixth event of the LIV Golf League 2023 season.

He told LIV Golf:

"I grew up a pretty big Duke basketball fan, and I remember sitting around the couch asking my dad, what was the equivalent to Duke basketball for college golf? He said Okie State. At that point I kind of became a fan, and that's where I wanted to go. Love tradition, love history, love the excellence that they bring.

"To be able to make a mark on the university from a playing standpoint, you're basically a small fish in a big pond, and if you can leave your mark there, you've done something really well."

He revealed that he went to high school with the likes of Tyler Leon, Trent Leon, Jonathan Moore, Charles and Bo Van Pelt, and Scottie Verplank.

"So those guys you kind of get close to and become friends with. I looked at other schools, but I was always going to go there," Uihlein concluded.

What's next for Peter Uihlein in the LIV Golf League?

Peter Uihlein is in Tulsa to compete in the sixth event on the schedule of the LIV Golf League. The Tulsa event will be hosted at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa. Following two previous events held in Adelaide and Singapore, respectively, the Saudi-backed circuit is now back in the United States.

Although Uihlein still awaits his first title in Sauid backed circuit, he has been in brilliant form this year, finishing in the top 10 of 4 of the five events. In Singapore, he finished in 11th place. His best result came in the season opener at Mayakoba.

The 33-year-old golfer is in the team 4Aces, which is captained by Dustin Johnson. 4Aces currently leads the team standings for the season.

Uihlein was recently in the news for dropping out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour Matt Jones and Bryson DeChambeau as the only names in the lawsuit that originally consisted of 11 names.

Teeing off on Friday, May 12, the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament will follow the 54-hole format without any cuts. The PIF Sponsored circuit hosts 12 teams, with each team consisting of four players who will be competing for a purse size of $25 million.

Talor Gooch is leading the individual leaderboard with 92 points after winning two back-to-back events in Adelaide and Singapore. Uihlein is in the second position with 73 points.

Here's the individual leaderboard of LIV Golf League 2023:

1 Talor Gooch: 92

2 Peter Uihlein: 73

3 Charles Howell III: 69

4 Brooks Koepka:66

5 Mexico Carlos: 54

Poll : 0 votes