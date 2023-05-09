LIV Golf Tulsa: Schedule, timings, prize money, top players, and more

The LIV Golf Tulsa, the sixth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, Mat 14, at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, USA. The league will head back to the US after the last two events were held in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Just like previous events on the Saudi-backed circuit, LIV Golf Tulsa will be a 54-hole tournament with no cut.
Schedule
Here's the schedule for the LIV Golf Tulsa:
Friday, May 12:
Round 1: 12:15 pm CT shotgun start
Saturday, May 12:
Round 2: 12:15 pm CT shotgun start
Sunday, May 13:
Round 3: 12:05 pm CT shotgun start
Fan festivities will start on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Telecast and streaming
The LIV Golf Tulsa will be telecast on CW. The first round will not be televised and rather it will be streamed on CW App. Fans can watch the live coverage on CW from 1 to 6 pm ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
Fans outside the US can watch the Tulsa event on LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit available on both Android and iOS.
Prize money for the LIV Golf Tulsa
48 players divided into 12 teams will fight for the $25 million prize money. $20 million out of it is for the individual portion while $5 million is reserved for the team portion.
Here's the payout divided for each position at LIV Golf Tulsa:
- 1: $4 million
- 2: $2.125 million
- 3: $1.5 million
- 4: $1.05 million
- 5: $975,000
- 6: $800,000
- 7: $675,000
- 8: $625,000
- 9: $580,000
- 10: $560,000
- 11: $540,000
- 12: $450,000
- 13: $360,000
- 14: $270,000
- 15: $250,000
- 16: $240,000
- 17: $232,000
- 18: $226,000
- 19: $220,000
- 20: $200,000
- 21: $180,000
- 22: $172,000
- 23: $170,000
- 24: $168,000
- 25: $166,000
- 26: $164,000
- 27: $162,000
- 28: $160,000
- 29: $158,000
- 30: $156,000
- 31: $154,000
- 32: $152,000
- 33: $150,000
- 34: $148,000
- 35: $146,000
- 36: $144,000
- 37: $142,000
- 38: $140,000
- 39: $138,000
- 40: $136,000
- 41: $134,000
- 42: $132,000
- 43: $130,000
- 44: $128,000
- 45: $126,000
- 46: $124,000
- 47: $122,000
- 48: $120,000
Who is playing LIV Golf Tulsa?
Several big names will return to action this week at Cedar Ridge Country Club after two weeks of rest. Prominent names like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and many more will be teeing off on Friday, May 12.
Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa field:
- Cameron Smith (8)
- Joaquin Niemann (26)
- Brooks Koepka (43)
- Patrick Reed (49)
Here are the field details for the event:
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brendan Steele
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Bubba Watson
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Danny Lee
- David Puig
- Dean Burmester
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jed Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sebastian Munoz
- Sergio Garcia
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Pieters