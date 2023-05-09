LIV Golf Tulsa: Schedule, timings, prize money, top players, and more

The LIV Golf Tulsa, the sixth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, Mat 14, at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, USA. The league will head back to the US after the last two events were held in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Just like previous events on the Saudi-backed circuit, LIV Golf Tulsa will be a 54-hole tournament with no cut.

Schedule

Here's the schedule for the LIV Golf Tulsa:

Friday, May 12:

Round 1: 12:15 pm CT shotgun start

Saturday, May 12:

Round 2: 12:15 pm CT shotgun start

Sunday, May 13:

Round 3: 12:05 pm CT shotgun start

Fan festivities will start on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Telecast and streaming

The LIV Golf Tulsa will be telecast on CW. The first round will not be televised and rather it will be streamed on CW App. Fans can watch the live coverage on CW from 1 to 6 pm ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

Fans outside the US can watch the Tulsa event on LIV Golf Plus, the official app of the Saudi-backed circuit available on both Android and iOS.

Prize money for the LIV Golf Tulsa

48 players divided into 12 teams will fight for the $25 million prize money. $20 million out of it is for the individual portion while $5 million is reserved for the team portion.

Here's the payout divided for each position at LIV Golf Tulsa:

1: $4 million

2: $2.125 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1.05 million

5: $975,000

6: $800,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $580,000

10: $560,000

11: $540,000

12: $450,000

13: $360,000

14: $270,000

15: $250,000

16: $240,000

17: $232,000

18: $226,000

19: $220,000

20: $200,000

21: $180,000

22: $172,000

23: $170,000

24: $168,000

25: $166,000

26: $164,000

27: $162,000

28: $160,000

29: $158,000

30: $156,000

31: $154,000

32: $152,000

33: $150,000

34: $148,000

35: $146,000

36: $144,000

37: $142,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $136,000

41: $134,000

42: $132,000

43: $130,000

44: $128,000

45: $126,000

46: $124,000

47: $122,000

48: $120,000

Who is playing LIV Golf Tulsa?

Several big names will return to action this week at Cedar Ridge Country Club after two weeks of rest. Prominent names like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and many more will be teeing off on Friday, May 12.

Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa field:

Cameron Smith (8)

Joaquin Niemann (26)

Brooks Koepka (43)

Patrick Reed (49)

Here are the field details for the event:

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brendan Steele

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Danny Lee

David Puig

Dean Burmester

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jed Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sebastian Munoz

Sergio Garcia

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

