  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Baycurrent Classic 2025 Final Round tee times and pairings explored

Baycurrent Classic 2025 Final Round tee times and pairings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 11, 2025 12:00 GMT
Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Round Three - Source: Getty
Baycurrent Classic 2025 Final Round tee times and pairings (Image via Getty)

Xander Schauffele and Max Greyserman sat atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Baycurrent Classic, formerly ZOZO Championship. THE FedExCup Fall event will continue with the final round on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET (8:05 AM local time).

Ad

The Japanese event with $8 million prize purse will start off its final round with the pairing of Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup and William Mouw on the first tee. Brian Campbell, Kota Kaneko and Sam Stevens will follow suit at 7:16 PM ET. Meanwhile, the grouping of Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley and Max Homa will begin proceedings at 7:05 PM ET from the Baycurrent Classic final day's 10th tee. The trio of Emiliano Grillo, Keita Nakajima and Matt McCarty will follow them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For the unversed, Baycurrent Classic 2025’s highest ranked-player Schauffele carded a 67 at the Yokohama Country Club in Round 3 to tie for lead with Greyserman, who finished the rainy day with an even-par 71. The World No.4 golfer is looking for his first win of the season while Greyserman eyes his first ever PGA Tour title. The golfers, both currently on 12-under 201, will take the final tee of the day at 9:17 PM alongside T3 Michael Thorbjornsen.

Ad

The trio will trail T3 sharers Byeong Hun An, Garrick Higgo and Si Woo Kim, who will tee it up at 9:06 PM ET. It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria, who won the ZOZO Championship - now Baycurrent Classic last year, also sits T3. The Colombian golfer will tee it up at 8:55 PM alongside T8 Min Woo Lee and Sahith Theegala in a final attempt to defend his title.

Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 4 tee times

Ad

Listed below are the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic's Saturday tee times and pairings:

First tee

Japan (Sunday) / Eastern (Saturday)

  • 8:05 AM / 7:05 PM - Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup, William Mouw
  • 8:16 AM / 7:16 PM - Brian Campbell, Kota Kaneko, Sam Stevens
  • 8:27 AM / 7:27 PM - Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu, Kevin Roy
  • 8:38 AM / 7:38 PM - Ryan Gerard, Sam Ryder, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 8:49 AM / 7:49 PM - Lee Hodges, Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott
  • 9:00 AM / 8:00 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Max McGreevy, Kazuki Higa
  • 9:11 AM / 8:11 PM - Sungjae Im, Rasmus Højgaard, Takumi Kanaya
  • 9:22 AM / 8:22 PM - Rico Hoey, Alex Norén, Mac Meissner
  • 9:33 AM / 8:33 PM - Alex Smalley, Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:44 AM / 8:44 PM - Ren Yonezawa, Matt Wallace, Beau Hossler
  • 9:55 AM / 8:55 PM - Nico Echavarria, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:06 AM / 9:06 PM - Byeong Hun An, Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim
  • 10:17 AM / 9:17 PM - Max Greyserman, Xander Schauffele, Michael Thorbjornsen
Ad

10th tee

  • 8:05 AM / 7:05 PM - Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley, Max Homa
  • 8:16 AM / 7:16 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty
  • 8:27 AM / 7:27 PM - Kaito Onishi, Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark
  • 8:38 AM / 7:38 PM - Isaiah Salinda, Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard
  • 8:49 AM / 7:49 PM - Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips, Kurt Kitayama
  • 9:00 AM / 8:00 PM - Mikumu Horikawa, Taiga Semikawa, Joel Dahmen
  • 9:11 AM / 8:11 PM - Eric Cole, Vince Whaley, Michael Kim
  • 9:22 AM / 8:22 PM - Austin Eckroat, Taylor Moore, David Lipsky
  • 9:33 AM / 8:33 PM - Takanori Konishi, Joe Highsmith, Tatsunori Shogenji
  • 9:44 AM / 8:44 PM - Taiga Kobayashi, Tom Kim, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:55 AM / 8:55 PM - Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland
  • 10:06 AM / 9:06 PM - Ryo Ishikawa, Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki
  • 10:17 AM / 9:17 PM - Danny Walker, Naoto Nakanishi, Davis Riley

More details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More
Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications