Baycurrent Classic 2025 Final Round tee times and pairings explored

Xander Schauffele and Max Greyserman sat atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Baycurrent Classic, formerly ZOZO Championship. THE FedExCup Fall event will continue with the final round on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET (8:05 AM local time).The Japanese event with $8 million prize purse will start off its final round with the pairing of Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup and William Mouw on the first tee. Brian Campbell, Kota Kaneko and Sam Stevens will follow suit at 7:16 PM ET. Meanwhile, the grouping of Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley and Max Homa will begin proceedings at 7:05 PM ET from the Baycurrent Classic final day's 10th tee. The trio of Emiliano Grillo, Keita Nakajima and Matt McCarty will follow them.For the unversed, Baycurrent Classic 2025’s highest ranked-player Schauffele carded a 67 at the Yokohama Country Club in Round 3 to tie for lead with Greyserman, who finished the rainy day with an even-par 71. The World No.4 golfer is looking for his first win of the season while Greyserman eyes his first ever PGA Tour title. The golfers, both currently on 12-under 201, will take the final tee of the day at 9:17 PM alongside T3 Michael Thorbjornsen.The trio will trail T3 sharers Byeong Hun An, Garrick Higgo and Si Woo Kim, who will tee it up at 9:06 PM ET. It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria, who won the ZOZO Championship - now Baycurrent Classic last year, also sits T3. The Colombian golfer will tee it up at 8:55 PM alongside T8 Min Woo Lee and Sahith Theegala in a final attempt to defend his title.Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 4 tee timesListed below are the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic's Saturday tee times and pairings:First teeJapan (Sunday) / Eastern (Saturday)8:05 AM / 7:05 PM - Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup, William Mouw8:16 AM / 7:16 PM - Brian Campbell, Kota Kaneko, Sam Stevens8:27 AM / 7:27 PM - Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu, Kevin Roy8:38 AM / 7:38 PM - Ryan Gerard, Sam Ryder, Nicolai Højgaard8:49 AM / 7:49 PM - Lee Hodges, Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott9:00 AM / 8:00 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Max McGreevy, Kazuki Higa9:11 AM / 8:11 PM - Sungjae Im, Rasmus Højgaard, Takumi Kanaya9:22 AM / 8:22 PM - Rico Hoey, Alex Norén, Mac Meissner9:33 AM / 8:33 PM - Alex Smalley, Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout9:44 AM / 8:44 PM - Ren Yonezawa, Matt Wallace, Beau Hossler9:55 AM / 8:55 PM - Nico Echavarria, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala10:06 AM / 9:06 PM - Byeong Hun An, Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim10:17 AM / 9:17 PM - Max Greyserman, Xander Schauffele, Michael Thorbjornsen10th tee8:05 AM / 7:05 PM - Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley, Max Homa8:16 AM / 7:16 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty8:27 AM / 7:27 PM - Kaito Onishi, Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark8:38 AM / 7:38 PM - Isaiah Salinda, Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard8:49 AM / 7:49 PM - Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips, Kurt Kitayama9:00 AM / 8:00 PM - Mikumu Horikawa, Taiga Semikawa, Joel Dahmen9:11 AM / 8:11 PM - Eric Cole, Vince Whaley, Michael Kim9:22 AM / 8:22 PM - Austin Eckroat, Taylor Moore, David Lipsky9:33 AM / 8:33 PM - Takanori Konishi, Joe Highsmith, Tatsunori Shogenji9:44 AM / 8:44 PM - Taiga Kobayashi, Tom Kim, Patrick Rodgers9:55 AM / 8:55 PM - Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland10:06 AM / 9:06 PM - Ryo Ishikawa, Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki10:17 AM / 9:17 PM - Danny Walker, Naoto Nakanishi, Davis RileyMore details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.