Beau Hossler clinches $10,000,000 in PGA Tour earnings despite no tournament wins

Beau Hossler is the latest proof that while winning is the best path to success in golf, it is not the only one. Hossler just joined the unique club of players who have earned $10,000,000 or more on the PGA Tour without winning any tournaments at that level.

With his T6 finish at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Beau Hosler took home a $303,750 paycheck, which raised his total earnings on the circuit to $10,121,010. According to Golf Digest, Hossler is the 17th player to achieve such a curious feat.

It took Beau Hossler a bit more than five seasons to reach the $10 million mark on the PGA Tour. Although he made his debut at this level at the 2011 US Open, he did not join the Tour as a full member until 2018, two years after turning pro.

Beau Hossler's PGA Tour career includes 178 tournaments with 116 cuts made. His best finish has been three runner-up finishes (2018 Houston Open, 2018 Travelers Championship and 2023 ZOZO Championship). Hossler has finished in the top 10 a total of 15 times.

His best season from a financial standpoint was by far the 2022-2023 season, in which he earned $3.58 million. It is followed by 2017-2018, when he earned $2.5 million.

The tournaments with the highest paycheck of Hossler's PGA Tour career have been the 2018 Houston Open (2nd, $756,000), the 2023 ZOZO Championship (2nd, $748,000) and the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (3rd, $600,300).

Who joins Beau Hossler in the club of PGA Tour players making $10 million but not winning?

Hossler is the 17th player to reach $10 million in PGA Tour earnings without a single Tour victory. The "club" even includes a player who is still looking for his first win, but has already earned more than $20 million (Tommy Fleetwood).

Below is the complete list of players with more than $10 million in PGA Tour earnings without winning a single tournament (ranked in order of earnings, via Golf Digest):

Tommy Fleetwood ($20,387,273) Cameron Tringale ($17,310,004) Byeong Hun An ($14,725,402) Denny McCarthy ($13,601,459) Brian Davis ($13,382,405) Briny Baird ($13,251,178) Patrick Rodgers ($13,045,601) Jeff Overton ($12,790,635) Alex Noren ($12,605,123) Cameron Young ($12,026,559) Brendon de Jonge ($11,568,484) Graham DeLaet ($11,265,285) Brett Quigley ($11,058,693) Harold Varner III ($10,618,502) Beau Hossler ($10,121,010) Charlie Wi ($10,079,659) David Hearn ($10,070,854)

Cameron Young, Alex Noren, Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy, Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood and Beau Hossler are currently active on the PGA Tour. Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale are currently playing in LIV Golf.

Since 2022, the PGA Tour has progressively and exponentially increased its purses. Ongoing negotiations with both the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and other potential investors is expected to further increase players' earnings.