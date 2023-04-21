Who is Beau Hossler? All you need to know about the early leader of Zurich Classic

Beau Hossler is making headlines at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The American golfer, who is just 26 years old, has taken an early lead in the tournament alongside his partner, Wyndham Clark. Here is everything you need to know about the rising star.

Early success

Hossler's career started early. He played in his first U.S. Open at the age of 17 and turned professional shortly after. In 2016, he earned his PGA Tour card at just 21 years old, making him one of the youngest players on the tour.

Despite his youth, Hossler has already had some notable successes in his career. In 2018, he finished in a tie for 10th at the U.S. Open, and later that year, he came in second at the Houston Open. In 2019, he earned his first professional win at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Price Cutter Charity Championship.

RBC Heritage - Round Three

Beau Hossler's Zurich Classic success

Beau Hossler's success at the Zurich Classic is the latest in his career. He and Clark shot a 9-under-par 63 in the opening round to take a share of the lead. The format of the Zurich Classic is unique in that it is a team event, with players partnering up and playing alternate shots and best ball rounds.

Beau Hossler and Clark's impressive opening round included seven birdies and an eagle, and they will be looking to continue their form in the coming rounds.

Personal life

Beau Hossler was born in California in 1995 and grew up playing golf. He attended the University of Texas, where he played on the golf team and earned All-American honors. Hossler is known for his unique swing, which he has described as "unorthodox."

Off the course, Beau Hossler is married to Emily, and the couple has a daughter together. In his free time, Hossler enjoys playing basketball and listening to music.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round

Looking ahead

Beau Hossler has already shown that he has the talent and drive to succeed in professional golf. At just 26 years old, he has many years ahead of him to continue to improve and make his mark on the sport.

The Zurich Classic is just one of many tournaments that Hossler will play in his career, but it is an important one. With a strong showing at this event, he and Clark could earn their first win on the PGA Tour and gain valuable momentum for the rest of the season.

In conclusion, Hossler is a young golfer with a bright future ahead of him. He has already had some early successes in his career and is currently making waves at the Zurich Classic alongside his partner, Wyndham Clark. Hossler's unique swing and determination to succeed make him a player to watch in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes