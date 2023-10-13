Beau Hossler WITB: Exploring what's in the American golfer's bag at the Shriners Children’s Open

Beau Hossler is currently leading the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in spectacular fashion.

He took over the lead from the in-from J.T. Poston and currently leads by a stroke before the game got suspended. The first round of the competition was an exhilarating affair and fans are eagerly waiting for the next round.

Hossler took a decent lead by the end of the day and gave glimpses of his successful amateur golf career. A golfer's success on the course depends on various factors.

However, the gear plays a prominent part in success. An average golfer always uses the gear that he or she is comfortable with and Hossler has done the same.

His bag comprises equipments from various brands. However, the PGA Tour golfer seems loyal to the Titleist and has used its equipment with general quantities. Interestingly, there are also some lesser-used brands like Odyssey in his bag.

On that note, we have compiled a list of Beau Hossler's WITB below:

Driver: Titleist TSi3 with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX Shafts.

Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS.

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW 21 degrees with UST Lin-Q M40X 8FS X Shaft.

Irons: Titleist T200 (4 iron), 620 CB with Project X IO 115 6.5 X Shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Proto with Project X LS 120 6.5 X Shafts.

Putter: Odyssey 2-ball.

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.

Apparel and footwear: Peter Millar & FootJoy.

Beau Hossler will face an uphill battle to secure his first PGA Tour victory

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open has been an intense affair since the first round itself.

Lexi Thompson also appeared for the competition as the seventh female golfer to feature in a PGA Tour event. However, Beau Hossler gained all the attention when he became the 16th player to shoot 62 or better in the first round this season.

Although this inspired hope for the 28-year-old, it still has a small chance of getting him his first PGA Tour victory. An average PGA Tour event comprises 72 holes and it is more like a marathon instead of a sprint.

Expand Tweet

Hossler will have to perform the same way in each round and will have to compete with many experienced golfers who will share the course with him. However, Beau Hossler will be keen to get on with the second round and keep performing consistently.