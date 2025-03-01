"Because I voted for him" - Lydia Ko playfully takes credit for her bagman's 'Caddie of the Year' award

Lydia Ko was recently asked about her take on her caddie, Paul Carmack, being awarded 'Caddie of the year'. The World No. 3 LPGA golfer is currently playing at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore and expressed her excitement on this recent development.

Ad

Paul has been caddying for Lydia Ko since the second half of 2024. Previously, Derek Kistler and David Jones were caddying for her.

Talking to the media after the third day’s play at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Lydia Ko was asked why her Paul Carmack was chosen for that honor and what made him special for her. Ko replied (via ASAP Sports):

“I told him he was chosen because I voted for him; obviously, my one vote. We had great success last year, and I'm obviously very thankful to have somebody like him that has supported me through my lows and highs," Ko said.

Ad

Trending

"He started working for me at a time where I wasn't playing very well, so to see how far we've come together, it's been a really proud moment for us, and I believe that I have a really good support team around me. They are people that I want to finish my career with, and thankful to be surrounded by them. Yeah, he was very deserving of the award,” she added.

Ad

When Lydia Ko parted with Kistler, it shocked almost everyone on the LPGA circuit as well as her fans. Following this, Kistler started caddying for Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ on the PGA Tour circuit.

Meanwhile, Ko reunited with David Jones, with whom she had worked in the past. This combination also worked well, as Ko won the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. However, an underwhelming run prompted Ko to appoint Karmack midway through the 2023 season.

Ad

Taking a look at Lydia Ko's career so far

Lydia Ko, the current world No. 3 on the Rolex rankings, is also part of the LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following this huge achievement, the Kiwi golfer was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Under the current criteria for becoming a Hall of Famer, Ko is the youngest inductee. Before Ko, Lorena Ochoa was the most recent inductee into the LPGA Hall of Fame. Ochoa was inducted in 2022.

Ad

Since joining the LPGA Tour in 2014, Lydia Ko has 22 wins and three Majors. Even before turning pro, Ko won the 2012 and 2013 CN Canadian Women’s Open as an amateur.

On her first outing as a pro in 2014, Ko won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic, Marathon Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I, and CME Tour Championship.

In 2015, Ko won her first major by winning the Evian Championship. Since then, Ko has won two more majors, in 2016 and 2024. In 2016, she won the ANA Inspiration, and last year, she won her third major at the AIG Women’s Open.

Ad

In her career to date, she has 112 career top-10 finishes and 164 top-25 finishes.

Currently, heading into the final round of HSBC Women's World Championship, she is leading Charley Hull by one stroke. Ko ended her first round tied in 7th position after carding 71, before jumping to 2nd position the following round. She finished the third round after shooting 68.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback