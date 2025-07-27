"Been a struggle mentally, physically, and golf-wise" – Bubba Watson eyes strong finish to season after recent setbacks

Bubba Watson is eyeing a strong finish at the 2025 LIV Golf UK event. The American golfer is in contention for the title this week. He settled in solo second place after two rounds.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Watson opened up about his performance. He is aiming for the title heading into the final and to jump within the top 24 in season standings. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It would mean a lot. The last couple years, it's been a struggle. Been a struggle mentally, physically and golf-wise. You want to play better, right? A high finish puts me -- I think I'm like 30th or 31st in points so it'll probably put me back close to top 24. I want to have a strong finish to the year, and I see that I can do it.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann is hoping for another win in the Saudi League. After two rounds of the LIV Golf UK, the Chilean golfer took the lead in the game at 14-under, six strokes ahead of Bubba Watson. Paul Casey settled in a tie for third place with Caleb Surratt and Adrian Meronk at 6-under.

Bubba Watson opens up about his game at LIV Golf UK event

Bubba Watson (Image Source: Imagn)

Watson played the first round at 5-under at the LIV Golf UK and then carded the next round at 3-under. He started the game on the first tee hole on Saturday and made par on the first hole, and then two birdies on the second and third holes. He carded four birdies in total in the second round and a bogey to settle in second place with a total score of 8-under.

In the post-round press conference, Bubba Watson opened up about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think you just play your same game. He's playing so good, you don't expect him to do anything, like come backwards. Wind direction -- I haven't looked at the weather. That can change a golf course or how we play it, pin setups."

"But we're going to give it our all and then hopefully that's good enough, have a round like he's having today. He shoots like even or 1-under, whatever it is -- but we're just going to go out there and do the same thing and hopefully that's good enough or have a really high finish," he added.

He started the season with a T12 finish at the LIV Golf Riyadh event, followed by a T21 at the Adelaide event. Some of his notable finishes are T7 at Mexico City and T4 at Virginia.

