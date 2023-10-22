“Been waiting for a round like today”: Chase Hanna gets emotional after retaining his Tour card in Andalucia Masters

Chase Hanna is celebrating the biggest happiness of his life as he got his 2024 DP World Tour Card today. Well, the celebration gets special as he closed his round at 66 at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters.

On Thursday, Hanna had the round four over par with five bogeys before closing it with four birdies and a closing bogey to finish the round at one over par.

Nevertheless, he scored 67 on Friday, and 69 on Saturday. On Sunday, he was finally thirteen under par as the round ended with him retaining the Tour card. To express his feelings, Hanna went on to say:

“It’s been a long year. Been waiting for a round like today and it’s special to have it when it meant as much as it did today."

Furthermore, the 29-year-old golfer talked about his Thursday round where he had a terrible start:

“I was very frustrated (on Thursday) because if you were going to design a course for me, this is it – wide, Bermuda grass - and I just got off to a terrible start."

Hanna finished T4, three strokes behind champion Adrian Meronk, in the Andalucia Masters at the Real Club de Sotogrande. This marks his first top-ten finish since December.

Additionally, he rose to 105th in the most recent Race to Dubai Rankings created in collaboration with Rolex. Here, the top 116 are expected to secure playing privileges.

A glance at Chase Hanna’s golfing career

Chase Hanna, who plays for the European Tour, has been extremely interested in the game of golf since his high school times. He has even achieved success as an amateur player, winning a few awards then.

Hanna made his professional debut in 2017 when he joined the Korn Ferry Tour. He also competed on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in 2018.

He then competed on the European Challenge Tour in 2021. He competed in 22 events and earned a stroke average of 69.93. In addition, he finished 13th on the Order of Merit, earning him a spot on the 2022 European Tour.

Hanna earned €199,516 with his second-place result at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the European Tour on March 27, 2022. Moreover, he improved to a career-high 173rd place on the Official World Golf Ranking in May 2022.

In 2023, Chase Hanna played a decent number of tournaments, however, overall he had a poor season so far. His only best finish was at Investec SA Open Championship where he stood at T5 position.