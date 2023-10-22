Who won the 2023 Andalucia Masters? Final leaderboard and points explored

Adrian Meronk had a sensational outing at the 2023 Andalucia Masters. He picked up his third win of the season after he defeated Matthias Schmid by a margin of one stroke at the Real Club de Sotogrande, Spain.

He started off his campaign with a par 70 score in the first round on Thursday. Later on, he picked up some pace and shot 4-under 68 in the second round on Friday.

Adrian Meronk's best play at the 2023 Andalucia Masters came on the weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, he shot 6 under 66. He shot three eagles, 10 birdies and just four bogeys combined on both days.

The 30-year-old German golfer became victorious in a field that consisted of reigning US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Robert MacIntyre and many others. He received a paycheck of around $637,500 for his blistering win at the Real Club de Sotogrande, Spain.

This season, Adrian Meronk has also won the ISPS Handa Australian Open 2022. He then went on to be victorious at the DS Automobiles Italian Open 2023.

Exploring the final leaderboard of the 2023 Andalucia Masters

The 126-player field was reduced to 67 players after the first cut was made at the end of Friday's play at the Real Club de Sotogrande, Spain.

While Adrian Meronk won the 2023 Andalucia Masters by just one stroke against Matthias Schmid, he held a 21-stroke lead against the T66-ranked Deon Germishuys and Alexander Knappe.

Below is the final leaderboard of the recently concluded DP World Tour event:

1 - Adrian Meronk (-16)

2 - Matthias Schmid (-15)

3 - Richard Mansell (-14)

T4 - Louis De Jager (-13)

T4 - Chase Hanna (-13)

6 - Jeff Winther (-12)

T7 - Jeong weon Ko (-11)

T7 - Marcel Siem (-11)

T9 - Adrian Otaegui (-10)

T9 - Thorbjørn Olesen (-10)

T9 - Victor Perez (-10)

T9 - Matthieu PAVON (-10)

T13 - Nick Bachem (-9)

T13 - Tapio Pulkkanen (-9)

T13 - Dan Bradbury (-9)

T13 - Ewen Ferguson (-9)

T13 - Matthew Jordan (-9)

T13 - Marcus Armitage (-9)

T19 - Adri Arnaus (-8)

T19 - Jorge Campillo (-8)

T19 - Clément Sordet (-8)

T19 - Richie Ramsay (-8)

T19 - Matt Kuchar (-8)

T19 - Sebastian Soderberg (-8)

T19 - Daniel Hillier (-8)

T26 - Robert MacIntyre (-7)

T26 - Wil Besseling (-7)

T26 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)

T26 - Connor Syme (-7)

T26 - Robin Sciot-Siegrist (-7)

T26 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T26 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (-7)

T26 - Alex Fitzpatrick (-7)

T34 - Tom McKibbin (-6)

T34 - Thriston Lawrence (-6)

T34 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (-6)

T34 - Jeremy Freiburghaus (-6)

T34 - Jordan Smith (-6)

T39 - Daniel Brown (-5)

T39 - Marcus Helligkilde (-5)

T39 - Daan Huizing (-5)

T39 - John Catlin (-5)

T43 - Eddie Pepperell (-4)

T43 - Sean Crocker (-4)

T43 - Marc Warren (-4)

T46 - David Law (-3)

T46 - Matthew Southgate (-3)

T46 - Thomas Bjorn (-3)

T46 - Nacho Elvira (-3)

T46 - Zander Lombard (-3)

T46 - James Morrison (-3)

T52 - Kazuki Higa (-2)

T52 - Ryan Fox (-2)

T52 - Matthew Baldwin (-2)

T52 - Ross Fisher (-2)

T56 - Wyndham Clark (-1)

T56 - Gavin Green (-1)

T56 - Jens Dantorp (-1)

T59 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (E)

T59 - Martin Simonsen (E)

T59 - Mikael Lindberg (E)

T59 - Jason Scrivener (E)

T63 - Francesco Molinari (+3)

T63 - Callum Shinkwin (+3)

65 - Daniel Gavins (+4)

T66 - Alexander Knappe (+5)

T66 - Deon Germishuys (+5)

After the successful conclusion of the 2023 Andalucia Masters, the DP World Tour will now travel to Doha Golf Club for the 2023 Qatar Masters. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, October 26.