How much did golfers win at the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open concluded on Sunday with Adrian Meronk winning the title. The 29-year-old Polish golfer beat the likes of Romain Langasque, Julien Guerrier, and Nicolai Højgaard to earn the DP World Tour win at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

Meronk played at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue and won the event by a shot over Langasque. The golfer made a clutch par putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff. With the win, Meronk bagged the €500,000 winner's share from the €3,000,000 prize purse. Apart from the paycheck, the Italian Open champion also earned 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, along with 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member.

While Adrian Meronk took the major share of the prize purse, Italian Open runner-up Langasque settled for a €323,849 paycheck. Guerrier, who finished third, won €185,477, while fourth-place finisher Alexander Björk won €147,204. Nicolai Højgaard, Maximilian Kieffer, and Daniel Van Tonder shared T5 and earned €105,398 each. With a 36-hole cut, the European Tour event saw 72 of 144 starting players earning paychecks.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the DP World Tour’s Italian Open:

WIN: Adrian Meronk - €500,495

2: Romain Langasque - €323,849

3: Julien Guerrier - €185,477

4: Alexander Björk - €147,204

T5: Nicolai Højgaard - €105,398

T5: Maximilian Kieffer - €105,398

T5: Daniel Van Tonder - €105,398

8: Jorge Campillo - €73,602

T9: Marcus Armitage - €52,194

T9: Eddie Pepperell - €52,194

T9: Victor Perez - €52,194

T9: Kalle Samooja - €52,194

T9: Callum Shinkwin - €52,194

T9: Sebastian Söderberg - €52,194

T9: Clément Sordet - €52,194

T16: Aaron Cockerill - €38,214

T16: Ryo Hisatsune - €38,214

T16: Tapio Pulkkanen - €38,214

T16: Jordan Smith - €38,214

T16: Santiago Tarrio - €38,214

T21: Antoine Rozner - €33,709

T21: Sami Välimäki - €33,709

T23: Bryce Easton - €31,501

T23: Niklas Nørgaard - €31,501

T23: Yannik Paul - €31,501

T26: Matthew Baldwin - €27,527

T26: Wil Besseling - €27,527

T26: Todd Clements - €27,527

T26: Zander Lombard - €27,527

T26: Shubhankar Sharma - €27,527

T26: Marcel Siem - €27,527

T32: Dan Bradbury - €21,565

T32: Grant Forrest - €21,565

T32: Simon Forsström - €21,565

T32: Matthieu Pavon - €21,565

T32: Jc Ritchie - €21,565

T32: Matthew Southgate - €21,565

T32: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - €21,565

T32: Ashun Wu - €21,565

T40: Rafa Cabrera Bello - €16,781

T40: John Catlin - €16,781

T40: Thorbjørn Olesen - €16,781

T40: Adrian Otaegui - €16,781

T40: David Ravetto - €16,781

T40: Freddy Schott - €16,781

T40: Justin Walters - €16,781

T47: Jens Dantorp - €13,248

T47: Alejandro Del Rey - €13,248

T47: Rasmus Højgaard - €13,24

T47: Scott Jamieson - €13,248

T47: Alexander Levy - €13,248

52: Robin Sciot - €11,481

T53: Sean Crocker - €10,230

T53: Jeong Weon Ko - €10,230

T53: Mike Lorenzo - €10,230

T53: Richie Ramsay - €10,230

T57: Daniel Brown - €8,537

T57: Pedro Figueiredo - €8,537

T57: Daniel Gavins - €8,537

T57: Jazz Janewattananond - €8,537

T57: Guido Migliozzi - €8,537

T57: Lukas Nemecz - €8,537

T57: Garrick Porteous - €8,537

T64: Angel Hidalgo - €7,213

T64: Aron Zemmer - €7,213

66: Louis De Jager - €6,771

T67: Ross Fisher - €6,329

T67: Joost Luiten - €6,329

69: Søren Kjeldsen - €5,888

70: Richard Mansell - €5,593

71: Renato Paratore - €4,416

72: Julien Brun - €4,413

After a successful Italian Open outing, the DP World Tour will now head to the Rinkven Golfclub in Belgium for the Soudal Open.

