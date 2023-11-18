“Believe you're the s**t” – ‘Mrs. Monster’ Alison Lee thanks Fred Couples for helping with her LPGA resurgence

Alison Lee leads the CME Group Tour Championship 2023 after two rounds. The 28-year-old American golfer, who’s had a rough start to the LPGA Tour season, seems to have finally found her form. Having come off the back of a T2 finish at The Annika last week, Lee has now thanked golf legend Fred Couples for helping with her LPGA resurgence.

Lee said that she received a message from Couples calling her ‘Mrs. Monster’ on Friday. The golfer said that the 64-year-old golfing icon praised her for making “all those birdies” at the competition. He asked her to ‘believe she’s the s**t’ and play with confidence. Interestingly, this is one of many texts the golfer received from the 15-time PGA Tour winner over the last few months.

The LPGA star noted that she gained confidence from Couples’ messages and it has boosted her return to form in the tour.

Speaking about the golf icon after shooting an eight-under-par 64 on Friday, Alison Lee said:

"I'm going to get emotional because he's been so supportive. To see someone like that, a legend like that, watch me play golf and tell me how good I am, it's surreal to think that he's telling me how good am… For the longest time, like I said, I didn't believe it myself."

It is noteworthy that the 2002 Masters champion began uplifting Lee’s morale from the BMW Ladies Championship last month, despite her remaining winless this season.

Alison Lee added:

"He just was hammering into me like you need to believe. You're a good player. You need to go out there and believe you're the s**t and you can do it."

Alison Lee is currently chasing her first win of the season in her 174th career LPGA start. The golfer is solely focused on winning this time around. Learning from Couples’ inspiring words, the Las Vegas native noted that she “truly believes” it's possible to land her first win on the circuit.

Alison Lee receives mentorship from Fred Couples

Fred Couples wasn't always the best of friends with Alison Lee. Interestingly, the two met each other at the Berenberg Invitational Pro-Am in New York in September, where they shared the greens. The duo got to talking and Lee shared her story with the golf icon.

From making her rookie season debut in 2015 to coming close to wins on multiple occasions, the LPGA star’s career has been a long story without champagne celebrations. The nine-year LPGA veteran seemed to be lost on the field when she began getting messages from Couples.

The former PGA Tour star began sending uplifting texts to Lee during the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Now, he is a guiding figure in her career and is teaching her to believe in her game. It’ll be interesting to see how Lee fares in the future with Couples’ wise words to back her.