Who are LPGA golfer Alison Lee's parents? Exploring all about Johnny and Sung Kim Lee

Alison Lee delivered an exceptional performance during the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship and garnered massive acclaim for her effort even though she lost out in the playoffs to Minjee Lee.

The American professional golfer made a tumultuous journey on her way to the LPGA Tour and her parents played a prominent role in her success.

Lee was born to her parents, Kim Lee, her mother, and Johny Lee, her father. Both of her parents were immigrants from South Korea and came to the United States after a massive struggle.

Interestingly, Alison Lee had genuine support from her father as she pursued golf at a young age. In fact, her father was her first golf instructor and helped the 28-year-old with her swings.

Her practice worked wonders as the American golfer later dominated Amateur golf and was also ranked No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 16 weeks straight.

Alison Lee's parents have also played an important part in her various charitable endeavors as she uses her platform to make a positive change in the community. Lee was exceptional in the recent LPGA Tour tournament and gave the favourite, Minjee Lee, a tough competition but sadly lost out to her due to a single stroke in the playoffs.

Alison Lee regrets the small mistakes she made during the BMW Ladies Championship

The BMW Ladies Championship turned out to be an exhilarating affair involving an intense playoff in the end. Alison Lee and Minjee Lee went head-to-head against each other after tying for the first place.

The playoff didn't go as planned for the American golfer who failed to secure her first LPGA Tour victory ever. Alison was heartbroken at the end of the championship and regretted the small mistakes that led to her defeat at the Seowon Hills Country Club.

"I feel really good about my game. I feel like I'm hitting it so well and I had so many putts this week lip out, and I can't stop thinking about all those small mistakes that I potentially made," she said. (Quotes via ESPN)

Alison Lee was extremely unlucky and failed to deliver after mounting a strong comeback in the final round of the event. Interestingly, she delivered five birdies during the final round to get a score of 67 but succumbed under the intense pressure of the playoff.