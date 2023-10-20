“It almost makes me want to not stop the round”: Korean American LPGA golfer talks about her impressive round in the BMW Ladies Championship

Alison Lee's BMW Ladies Championship was nothing short of extraordinary. On Thursday, the Korean-American golfer ended her round with a fantastic score of nine-under 63.

It was not only her skills that got her to end the day well, but also a good serving of soul food. The BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour was held at Seowon Hills at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi.

It has been a place that Alison Lee has been going to ever since she was a child. Speaking via YonhaP News Agency, Lee said:

"I really like playing over here. I came to Korea a lot when I was younger. Both my parents were born in Korea. So it's nice to come here, eat kimchi every day, be able to have a lot of good food and a lot of good memories."

Lee was in the groove for the day, and her aim was on point. Wherever she aimed the ball, it landed. It was a boost of confidence for Lee, who felt that she did not want to stop the round.

"It was a lot of fun. It almost makes me want to not stop the round and just start on the second round right now because that's just how good I feel, no matter how tired I am. It's just one of those days where everything just kind of falls into place."

Lee's score of 63 was enough to put her in second place at the BMW Ladies Championship behind Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, who shot a bogey-free round of 62 to end the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Alison Lee feels confident about her swing at the BMW Ladies Championship

Alison Lee has often played in South Korea, and it is one of her favorite places to play. She feels like her game is in a really good place at the moment, as she remains in search of her first LPGA title.

"I'm striking the ball really well. I feel really good about my swing. Just something that's been lacking over the last year has been the putting."

Lee's best finish in the competition came seven years ago when she finished as a runner-up at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship. She was tied with Spain's Carlota Ciganda but lost 4-5 in the playoff.