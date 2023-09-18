Jessica Korda, Alison Lee, among the 10 big names set to miss the 2023 Solheim Cup

The 2023 Solheim Cup is beginning on September 18 at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain. The US and European teams are all set and ready to give it their all in an intense head-to-head playoff against each other.

While both the teams are now on course with their final set of members, there are a few big names that have missed out. From Allison Lee to Jessica Korda, here are the top 10 names to have missed out on the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Expand Tweet

10 big names that will be missing out on the 2023 Solheim Cup

10. Olivia Cowen

Olivia Cowen registered her first win on the Ladies European Tour not a year ago, and even finished T9 at the AIG Women’s Open. Rising up 82 ranks in the World Golf rankings to reach World No. 90, this is not Cowen's year to be a part of the Solheim Cup.

9. Marina Alex

Marina Alex was looking all set to make the US team for the 2023 Cup. However, her drastic fall from rankings from World No. 39 to World No. 88 saw her miss the cut for six starts in a row. She will have to wait for another two years and get her golf game back on track.

8. Lizette Salas

Lizette Salas has participated in the Solheim Cup for five years, but will no longer be a part of the team this year. Her record over the five tournaments was 8-7-3. However, this year has not been a great one for Salas and saw her slip down the rankings to World No. 88.

7. Ryann O'Toole

Ryann O'Toole made her appearance at the Cup all the way back in 2011, when the US defeated Europe 15-13. However, O'Toole has missed out on making the cut for the last six Cups and will miss out this year as well.

6. Perrine Delacour

Perrine Delacour is currently ranked World No. 77 and has climbed 100 spots since the beginning of the year. However, her form has not been consistent enough for her to make the team, and will not be a part of the European team this year.

5. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Madsen was a part of the 2021 winning European team. However, this year she hasn't found her place on the team despite her 1-1-1 record, majorly owing to her inconsistent form.

4. Albane Valenzuela

Valenzuela finished T4 at the 2023 Chevron Championship and has had quite a few impressive performances this year. The 25-year-old is on a good trajectory and is likely to make the Solheim Cup team next time if she keeps up her performance.

3. Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda will not be at the Cup this year, while her sister managed to comfortably make the team. A persistent back injury has kept Korda from being a part of the 2023 Season, allowing her to only make six starts. Needless to say, it has had an impact on her performance, world ranking and place on the team.

2. Alison Lee

Allison Lee made her first appearance at the 2015 Solheim Cup, where she held a 1-3-0 record. However, despite a rather promising season so far, she did not find a place on the team this year.

1. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

With a Cup record of 3-6-1, Shadoff has competed in the 2013, 2017 and 2019 editions. However, while she showed glimpses of a great performance this year, it was not enough for her to make the team.