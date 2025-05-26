"Ben Griffin-Dor….3 points"; "This was a gutsy win" — Fans laud 29-yo star for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 victory

On Sunday, May 25, Ben Griffin posted a one-shot win over Matti Schmid to claim the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. He carded a 1-over 71 in the final round to notch his second win of the season, as well as of his career.

The 29-year-old golfer entered the final day at Colonial with a joint 54-hole, four-shot lead alongside Schmid. He started hot with an eagle, followed by a birdie, but eventually closed with a 71. Schmid fell behind after shooting a 2-over 72 in the fourth round and had to settle for a runner-up finish.

Ben Griffin has now won two titles this season, but this is his maiden solo win. For the uninitiated, he had also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak last month.

Fans online hailed Ben Griffin for his remarkable win at the Colonial Golf Club. However, some called it a boring finale with no big names in contention.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"This was a gutsy win. I like how he took a break and came back to the PGA. I also like he plays Mizuno irons!" one fan wrote.

"Griffin-Dor….3 points," another fan joked with Harry Potter reference.

"This is a great story overall. He quit due to his struggles and the costs, eventually came back, and is now a winner," another fan posted.

"This was as boring as LIV," this user wrote.

"Him and Novak have both been trending since their win together in New Orleans!" another fan remarked.

"Great Job Big Ben. Way to maintain the lead 👍👍👍" one fan wrote.

Did Ben Griffin win a car at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

Since 2019, the Charles Schwab Challenge organizers have been awarding the tournament winners a restored car. This year, Griffin won a fully restored 1993 Schwab Defender for his first-ever solo PGA Tour win. Besides, he also took a winner's share of $1.71 million from the $9.5 million purse.

This season, Ben Griffin has been in outstanding form as he has posted six top tens in 18 starts so far. Overall, he has made 14 cuts and posted seven top-25 finishes.

Here's a look at Griffin's results this PGA Tour season:

Sony Open in Hawaii – T45

The American Express – T7

Farmers Insurance Open – CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69

WM Phoenix Open – T36

The Genesis Invitational – T44

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T4

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T4

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T45

The Players Championship – CUT

Valspar Championship – CUT

Texas Children's Houston Open – T18

Valero Texas Open – T40

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – 1

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT

Truist Championship – T46

PGA Championship – T8

Charles Schwab Challenge – 1

