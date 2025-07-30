Ben Griffin gears up for Wyndham Championship with ‘a lot of freedom’ after past years on Playoffs bubble

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 30, 2025 06:15 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Ben Griffin (Image Source: Imagn)

Ben Griffin is returning to his local event, the Wyndham Championship 2025, for the fourth straight year. However, this time he is free from the stress of the FedEx Cup Playoffs coming into the week, as he has already qualified quite comfortably.

Griffin is in Sedgefield this week for the Wyndham Championship, which begins on Thursday, July 29. Growing up in Chapel Hill, just an hour away, he has many fond memories of the event.

On Tuesday, July 29, during the pre-event press conference, Griffin spoke about his personal connection and memories with the tournament.

My first year I played, Mark Brazil, the tournament director, gave me an exemption, and I finished fourth, and it was a really cool moment. I was on the Korn Ferry Tour and was just getting my PGA Tour card for that coming fall, and it was a really cool experience to kind of jump-start my PGA Tour career.
But yeah, this is one of my favorite events of the year, just a lot of family and friends close by. So I'm really excited to come in this week with a lot more freedom than last kind of couple years being on the bubble of the Playoffs.

He added that he could play stress-free golf this time, having already secured a lot of things.

"Just trying to play my best and hopefully try to win this one because it's definitely way up there on my list," he added.

Ben Griffin has had a great season so far and has registered two wins. Besides, the 29-year-old golfer has posted six other top-10 finishes and is currently ranked 7th in the FedEx Cup.

When will Ben Griffin tee off at the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 1?

Ben Griffin is paired alongside Keegan Bradley and Andrew Novak for the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday at 12:54 pm ET from the first tee.

The first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will begin at 6:50 am ET with Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, and Chandler Phillips teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, and Eric Cole will begin from the tenth tee.

At 2:22 pm ET, Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson, and Austin Duncan will tee off from Hole 1 as the final group of the day, while Jackson Suber, Taylor Dickson, and Tain Lee will start from Hole 10 simultaneously.

