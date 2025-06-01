Ben Griffin’s exceptional stretch at the PGA Tour after Charles Schwab Challenge win

Ben Griffin has an exceptional stretch after winning the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour. He is again in contention to win on the circuit this week at the Memorial Tournament 2025.

Ad

The American golfer took the lead in the game after the opening round and then extended it after playing 36 holes. However, on Saturday, he played a round of 72 and slipped down one spot on the leaderboard to settle in second place.

Still, he is in contention to win, as he will start the final round just one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler, the third-round leader of the Memorial Tournament. He has led or co-led in the last five rounds in a row on the PGA Tour this season.

Ad

Trending

Ben Griffin was tied for the lead after the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with Matti Schmid and then extended his lead even after the third round of the event and finally clinched the title. This week at the Memorial Tournament he started the game taking the lead in the game after the opening round and extended it after the second round.

Ad

Ben Griffin started his campaign at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with an opening round of 65, followed by the second round of 72.

On Saturday, in the third round of the signature PGA Tour event, Ben Griffin started on the first tee hole and added three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and four bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 round.

He will tee off for the final round of the Memorial Tournament in a group with Scottie Scheffler. They will tee off on Sunday, June 1, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Ad

A look into Ben Griffin’s performance in 2025

Ben Griffin started the season on the PGA Tour with a T45 finish at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. He then recorded a T7 at The American Express.

Griffin has had some amazing finishes this season on the PGA Tour and has already won two events so far. In a team with Andrew Novak, he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and then the individual Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ad

Here are the results of the tournaments Ben Griffin played on the PGA Tour in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T45 (65, 70, 70, 68) – 273 (-7) – $24,381.75

The American Express: T7 (66, 69, 66, 68) – 269 (-19) – $267,300.00

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77) – 149 (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (69, 70, 73, 76) – 288 (E) – $34,500.00

WM Phoenix Open: T36 (71, 68, 68, 70) – 277 (-7) – $40,997.50

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (74, 73, 74, 70) – 291 (+3) – $64,000.00

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4 (67, 65, 67, 67) – 266 (-18) – $315,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T4 (68, 65, 66, 69) – 268 (-16) – $414,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T45 (75, 72, 72, 74) – 293 (+5) – $62,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (71, 74) – 145 (+1)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 70) – 145 (+3)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (70, 67, 68, 65) – 270 (-10) – $108,986.11

Valero Texas Open: T40 (70, 70, 76, 74) – 290 (+2) – $37,525.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1 (62, 66, 61, 71) – 260 (-28) – $1,329,400.00

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (69, 69) – 138 (-4)

Truist Championship: T46 (66, 70, 72, 70) – 278 (-2) – $53,600.00

PGA Championship: T8 (70, 69, 72, 69) – 280 (-4) – $454,781.11

Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (66, 63, 68, 71) – $1,710,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More