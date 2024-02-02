Bernhard Langer faces heartbreak as Achilles tendon tear casts doubt on his final Masters appearance

Bernhard Langer has created quite a legacy for himself in the world of golf. Wracking up an impressive 123 wins during his professional career, Langer has also gone on to become the golfer with the highest number of wins on the PGA Champions Tour at 46.

With a career spanning over three decades and several historic wins on Tour, Bernhard Langer managed to win two major championships - the 1985 and the 1993 Masters. After winning the green jacket, he earned his lifelong admission into the Masters Tournament.

Bernhard Langer has consistently played at the tournament till the 2023 season and announced that 2024 would be his last ever Masters. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Langer tore his Achilles tendon while exercising and had to undergo surgery recently.

According to ESPN, Langer released a statement that said:

"Yesterday, during training exercises in Boca Raton, I tore my Achilles tendon. I will have surgery today to repair the injury, which will cause me to miss time playing competitive golf as I recover."

With the Masters scheduled to take place in April, there is little to no chance that the 66-year-old will be fully back on his feet to play one last time.

Bernhard Langer looking to possibly play his last Masters in 2025 after suffering from torn Achilles ahead of 2024 Masters

While Langer might not be able to play this year, he might come back next year to finish his legacy at the Masters. For him, the Augusta National course is an important one that has been very close to his heart.

"It's going to be very emotional, especially Augusta, because it's been a big part of my life. I love the tournament. I love the golf course. I love what they do for the game of golf. It's going to be a tough farewell for me walking up the 18th the last time in competitive circumstances," Langer said (via ESPN).

He has received a lot of support from his friends and family. However, there is not a real possibility that he will be at the 2024 Masters. The year's edition of the Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The tournament will have a prize purse of $18 million.