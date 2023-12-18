"Just being here is like the Olympics" - Bernhard Langer, son Jason reflect on winning the 2023 PNC Championship

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason dominated with their play on Sunday to claim the 2023 PNC Championship. This was Team Langer's fifth win at the event, equaling them with Raymond Floyd.

Following a 60 in the opening round, Bernhard and his son Jason carded a bogey-free 13-under 59 on the second day at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. On the front nine, the duo made birdies on every hole barring the par-3, 8th. After 36 holes, Team Langer aggregated at 25-under, edging out Team Duval by two strokes.

Speaking at the post-round interview, the 66-year-old golfer compared the PNC Championship with the Olympics and said it was always special to play here, irrespective of the result. He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"Just it’s always special whether you win or not, just being here is like the Olympics. They only take 20 teams and there’s probably 25 on the waiting list that would love to be here. It’s always a wonderful thing to get an invitation to come and play here, and as you all know, I’ve got four kids, played with all four of them, and we have a lot of wonderful memories."

Jason said it was fun to play with his family, as he doesn't get to see his parents much nowadays due to his work commitments in New York City.

"To be able to play golf as a family and in a beautiful spot and great competition and play a really good golf course, it’s amazing," he added.

Langer and Jason have now won three times (in 2014, 2019, and 2023) at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. The other two times (2005 and 2006), he won it with his older son, Stefan. Jason said it was nice to have an edge in something over his elder brother. He said, as per SBNation:

"The good one was being the youngest winner here because he can never take that one back. But this one’s nice, too."

Team Duval carded 11-under 61 with the help of seven birdies and two eagles. Defending champions Vijay Singh and Qass finished solo third at 22-under after shooting 62 on Sunday.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods were in a five-way tie for fifth at 19-under, six strokes back. Team Woods shot an 11-under 61 in the second round and finished the event with a birdie on the par-5, 18th.

How did Bernhard Langer perform in the 2023 season?

Bernhard Langer had another remarkable season on the PGA Tour Champions as he won two titles. He made 24 starts on the Senior Tour in 2023, and only three times did he finish outside the top 25. He made it into the top ten on thirteen occasions.

Langer won the Chubb Classic and the US Senior Open Championship, marking his twelfth senior major championship. Besides, he finished as the runner-up at the TimberTech Championship. In the Charles Schwab Cup point standings for the 2023 season, he finished fifth. For the uninitiated, he is a record six-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup.