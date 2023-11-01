Adam Hadwin left his fans speechless with his unique Halloween dress-up. The golfer and his wife, Jessica, recreated the infamous tackling incident from the 2023 Canadian Open.

Earlier this year, Hadwin ran to the golf course to celebrate Nick Taylor's PGA Tour victory. But a security guard mistakenly believed Hadwin to be a fan sprinting over the golf course, and tackled him.

The incident went viral on the internet and lately, Hadwin and his wife recreated that for Halloween. His wife dressed up like her husband, while the golfer portrayed the character of the security guard.

Jessica posted a few of their Halloween pictures on her x account with a caption, saying:

“They just tackled Adam Hadwin, by the way, who is trying to approach his friend” Jim Nantz, June 11th, 2023. Happy Halloween Friends"

Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

"Best First Family of Golf, right there.."

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries caused but the scene took up the internet with numerous videos that went viral on the internet.

"We can have a good laugh about"- Adam Hadwin on the tackling incident

Hadwin was dramatically tackled by a security guard while he was attempting to congratulate his friend Nick Taylor on his incredible victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

As the video of the incident went viral on the internet, fans fired jokes. Even the golfer, himself found the incident funny. After the incident, he spoke about it while talking to the press and said:

"Honestly, I don't have any memory of what took place. I blacked out there for 15-20 seconds. At the time there was so much adrenaline running through, I don't think I would feel anything. I'm glad everything worked out. We can have a good laugh about it now. Just a big misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, Jessica joined the fan community and created memes on it. She posted numerous fun posts on her social media account. In one of her posts, Mrs Hadwin wrote:

"Me ready to call Adam and ask why he is looking at someone else so much like that."

Adam Hadwin finished in the T12 position at the Canadian Open. He played four rounds of 71-68-70-68 to finish with a score of 11-under par 277. The Canadian golfer last competed at the Shriners Children's Open and finished in second position.