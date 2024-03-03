Joaquin Niemann won the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah with a score of 17 under, four strokes ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Niemann thus won his second tournament at LIV Golf, after winning the season opener at Mayakoba.

This was also Joaquin Niemann's third victory so far this season, as he also won the Australian Open on the DP World Tour. The Chilean has played a total of seven events (3 on the LIV Golf, 3 on the European Tour and 1 on the Asian Tour).

Many fans reacted to Joaquín Niemann's victory by congratulating him on his performance. On the other hand, others have been less impressed, as they consider it to be a low-level tournament.

A user identified as "Wilco" gave the following opinion on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unreal performance, best golfer in the world right now"

Another fan, identified as "Dr. Russell Hogue" posted the following on X:

"He also won a DP tour event and an Asian tour event recently…kid is sick. He was 20th in the world when he went to LIV and he’s significantly better right now."

User "mike d" had the following opinion on X:

"Congrats on winning an exhibition tournament that literally means nothing"

Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Jeddah and more

Joaquin Niemann's performance at LIV Golf Jeddah included 19 birdies and only two bogeys (54 holes). He had a bogey-free second round during which he made six birdies and climbed to the top of the leaderboard.

Joaquin Niemann's effectiveness is illustrated by the fact that he was the best of the event in the average of birdies per round (6.33). In addition, he reached 77.78% greens in regulation (8th), was 4th in scrambling (83.33%) and used 1.54 putts per round (9th).

The victory in Jeddah places Niemann at the top of the individual standings for the 2024 LIV Golf season with 80 points. Dustin Johnson is second with 54.33 points and Jon Rahm is third with 49 points.

The team captained by Niemann, Torque GC finished fourth in Jeddah, behind Crushers GC, Stinger GC and Smash GC. Torque GC is fifth in the team standings with 32 points, 36 behind the leader, Crushers GC.

The 2024 season began for Niemann at the Australian PGA Championship where he finished 5th. He then won the Australian Open and finished T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (all three on the DP World Tour).

He then won the LIV Golf Mayakoba, finished 33rd at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, finished 3rd in the International Series Oman (Asian Tour) and won his seventh start of the season in Jeddah.

During the period established to earn points for the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which runs from March 2022 to date, Niemann has played only 25 eligible tournaments. This has earned him a ranking of 72nd, with 55.68750 total points and a 1.3922 average.