Jay Monahan's decision to merge PGA Tour and LIV Golf hasn't gone down well with 9/11 Families United, who slammed the Tour commissioner for being a hypocrite and betraying them.

Monahan has received widespread criticism over the merger from both golfers and fans. A day after the announcement was made, Monahan appeared on Golf Channel and defended the decision. He said:

“I think about the fact that I allowed confidentiality to prevail here. And in allowing confidentiality to prevail, I did not communicate to very important constituents, including the families of 9/11, and I regret that. I really do."

“But as we sit here today, I think it’s important to reiterate that I feel like the move that we’ve made and how we move forward is in the best interest of our sport. We’ve eliminated those fractures. But for any difficulties I’ve caused on that front, I have to own that as well, and that comes back to communication, " he added.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of the interview on their account with a caption saying:

"In an interview on Golf Channel, Jay Monahan stumbles though an attempt to defend his hypocrisy regarding the use of 9/11 families as a talking point against LIV Golf."

A number of fans further criticized Monahan in the comments section of the post.

"It's in the best interests of Jay Monahan's bank account. Period. End of story," one fan wrote.

"Jay Monohan is a fraud," another tweeted.

"Massive liar and fraud - he needs to go," another comment read.

One user wrote that Monahan should give cash to the 9/11 families.

"Give some of that cash to the 9/11 families...."

"But any hypocrisy I have to own, nobody else"- Jay Monahan on being called a hypocrite

Jay Monahan has received a lot of flak since he announced the merger of LIV Golf and PGA Tour.

In a recent interview with the Golf Channel, Monahan said that he understands the criticism. The 53-year-old further stated that he has to own "any hypocrisy," and that all the hate should be directed at him, not at the members of the PGA Tour.

Monahan said:

“I understand the criticism I’m receiving around the hypocrisy and me being hypocritical given my commentary and my actions over the last couple of years. As we went forward and reached a compromise, that was obviously one of my great considerations."

He added:

"But any hypocrisy I have to own, nobody else. That’s on me. It shouldn’t be directed at the membership, that should be directed at me. As we sit here today, I’m confident that we’ve done something that’s in the best interest of our sport and ultimately in the best interest of PGA Tour members.”

Jay Monahan's biggest supporters - Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods - reportedly were unaware of the decision and were kept in the dark about the merger.

Ahead of the start of the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy claimed that he came to know about the decision just a few hours before it was announced while Woods is yet to comment on the same.

