“Shocking he was lying” – Fans react to throwback video of Jay Monahan using families of 9/11 to shame players defecting to LIV Golf

Fans have criticized PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan over his old comments on LIV Golf, where he used families of 9/11 victims to shame defected players.

On Tuesday, June 6, Jay Manohan and Yasir al-Rumayyan of LIV Golf agreed to merge both circuits into a common entity, leaving many golf fans shocked. For the uninitiated, the PGA Tour had accused the Saudi-backed tour of blood money.

Last year, when several names decided to switch to a Saudi-backed tour, Monahan suspended them from playing on the PGA Tour with immediate effect. In an interview with CBS, he justified his decision by citing the pain of 9/11 victims.

He said:

"Well, I talked to players. I've talked at a player meeting, and I've talked to a number of players individually for a long period of time. And I think you'd have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications."

"And as it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones, and so my heart goes out to them. And I would ask, you know, any player that has left or any player that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

Stephen Geiger @Stephen_Geiger Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA TOUR, using 9/11 to shame players last year for taking life changing money from LIV…



Now, he has no problem with the money and merges LIV Golf with the PGA. Disgusting.

Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA TOUR, using 9/11 to shame players last year for taking life changing money from LIV…Now, he has no problem with the money and merges LIV Golf with the PGA. Disgusting.https://t.co/CUhIodZIpi

However, the latest move by Monahan has made fans upset. His last year's interview surfaced online again, and fans called out his hypocrisy on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Shocking he was lying. Shocking it's about money. I'm just shocked."

"'If you can't beat them,' join them PGA Motto since LIV Golf were too strong for them to defeat."

JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge @HabsHappy @barstoolsports

PGA Motto since LIV Golf were too strong for them to defeat @ForePlayPod "If you can't beat them, join them"PGA Motto since LIV Golf were too strong for them to defeat @barstoolsports @ForePlayPod "If you can't beat them, join them" PGA Motto since LIV Golf were too strong for them to defeat

One user predicted a lot of players would switch to LIV in the coming days.

This user felt Monahan's problem was that he wasn't earning from LIV Golf.

ᴅᴇʟᴛᴀᴅʏʟ 🟦 @d3ltadyl @Stephen_Geiger His problem wasn’t Saudi, clearly. His issue was money was going into everyone’s pockets except his own @Stephen_Geiger His problem wasn’t Saudi, clearly. His issue was money was going into everyone’s pockets except his own

"I watched that interview. It was shameful in my view. Only in golf do you get excoriated by the masses for trying to make more money. Now I’m sure they feel vindicated."

PMackdaddy @pmackdaddy @Stephen_Geiger I watched that interview. It was shameful in my view. Only in golf do you get excoriated by the masses for trying to make more money. Now I’m sure they feel vindicated. @Stephen_Geiger I watched that interview. It was shameful in my view. Only in golf do you get excoriated by the masses for trying to make more money. Now I’m sure they feel vindicated.

This fan criticized the merger and shared his disappointment in the PGA Tour's overlooking of Saudi Arabia's track record of human rights violations.

Madison Underwood @MadisonU @Stephen_Geiger



This merger is wild @nickconfessore Just a reminder that the Saudi government murdered an American journalist, cut him into chunks, in an embassy just a few years ago because he was critical of them.This merger is wild @Stephen_Geiger @nickconfessore Just a reminder that the Saudi government murdered an American journalist, cut him into chunks, in an embassy just a few years ago because he was critical of them. This merger is wild

"I accept those criticisms" - Jay Monahan on being called hypocrite after LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger

Jay Monahan during the Players Championship 2023

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said after the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger that he was ready to accept the criticism from the fans. Monahan, who was a staunch critic of the Saudi-backed tour, announced the merger on Tuesday, leaving everyone shocked.

Jay Monahan was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

“I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players."

"I accept those criticisms. But circumstances do change. I think that in looking at the big picture and looking at it this way, that’s what got us to this point."

Poll : 0 votes