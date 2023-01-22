"Best one ever"- Fans react to American Psycho-inspired advert starring Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry has proven his acting skills in his recent commercial for the DP World Tour. The Irish golfer is competing at the ongoing Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which will wrap up with a finale on Sunday.

The DP World Tour has shared a short video clip on their official Twitter account, inspired by the Hollywood action thriller American Psycho.

The movie stars Christian Bale as the lead, who portrays the character Patrick Bateman. Bateman works for a company, and gets annoyed when he sees the personalized business cards of his colleagues.

DP World has replicated the scene. Instead of business cards, the video showed golfers getting envious because of the customized golf ball.

The clip starts with the title "Golf Psycho," and the golfers are seen sitting around a meeting table. Tyrell Hatton reprised the character of Bateman, who got desirous after seeing the customized balls of other golfers.

The video features DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Pieters, Ryan Fox, and Robert MacIntyre alongside Tyrell and Shane Lowry.

Lowry appeared as himself and claimed that his personalized shamrock-adorned ball clubbed with three different shades of green is the best. The golfer played the character to perfection, impressing his fans with his acting roles.

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise the golfers. They wrote:

"Golfing Jesus has come a long way."

"Brilliant content from the tour."

"Best one ever."

"Gonna be hard to top this."

"Tyrrell is the GOAT."

The video ends with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship promotion.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap

The Abu Dhabi Championship is underway in Dubai. The tournament will have its conclusion on January 22, 2023. Victor Perez leads the star-studded field while Shane Lowry is trying his best to clinch the trophy.

The Irishman posted a six-under-par round of 66 and joined Molinari and Min Woo Lee after the third round. His remarkable performance after the third round impressed fans. While talking to the media, the golfer said:

"I had 162 yards and looked like at the time there wasn't much wind, it was just a nice 8-iron. I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. Once bouncing in, it was a Brucie Bonus because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn't really hole much."

He went on to say:

"It felt great to be honest, especially at 17. I didn't hit that bad a shot on 17. It just never really moved in the wind. You know, it was one of the only times I was out of position all day, really, so you kind of have to take that."

Shane Lowry started the fourth with a birdie on the second hole. He made another birdie on the fifth hole and a bogey on the sixth. On the last day, Victor Perez maintained his lead. He started the fourth round with a birdie on the first two holes and two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

Poll : 0 votes