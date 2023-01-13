“Still drinking from 2019?" – Shane Lowry's Hero Cup teammates convinced he’d be the last man at the bar

Much like the flamboyant John Daly, Shane Lowry is another golfer who has earned himself a reputation with his lifestyle. The 2019 Open Championship winner is a great golfer and is considered an even greater drinker by many.

The Irishman tried to play down this reputation recently but failed miserably.

Lowry earned his reputation as a drinker by drinking straight from the claret jug after his win at the 2019 Open Championship. The golfer has since been open about his drinking and partying habits. He even updates fans about his hangovers on social media.

Recently, Lowry and his Hero Cup teammates were taking a fun quiz where they reiterated his love for parties. They also named him when they were asked, "Who would be the last man standing at the bar?" This can be seen on a video shared by DP World Tour on Twitter.

However, the Irishman himself denied the claim. Shane Lowry said:

"People would actually think me, but definitely not… I'm actually, really, not very good at it. A lot of people would say me but I don't think it would be.”

Sadly for Lowry, nobody bought the act. Golfers ranging from Tommy Fleetwood to Tyrrell Hatton took his name in reply to the aforementioned question.

Fleetwood said:

"And for my experience, Shane would last the duration.”

Meanwhile, Callum Shinkwin had a hilarious reply. The English golfer asked if Lowry was "still drinking from 2019," referring to his excessive partying from his Open Championship win.

Robert MacIntyre said:

“Lowry, Lowry, Lowry, Lowry, Lowry - and Shane.”

Tyrrell Hatton had a longer answer and said that the Irishman "enjoyed his Christmas, so he's got a bit in the tank." Meanwhile, Jordan Smith hilariously added, "I think he'd be able to sink a lot more Guinnesses than me and you put together."

It’s safe to just agree with Europe’s top golfers and say that Shane Lowry might just be the “last man standing at the bar.”

Shane Lowry’s ‘morning’ at the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September. The 35-year-old beat Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to lift the trophy, ending his 38-month win drought on the European Tour.

Needless to say, Lowry celebrated the win with a big party. The Irish golfer shared several social media posts and stories from the night of the win. He was seen drinking and dancing throughout the night.

However, things took a hilarious turn in Lowry’s social media post the very next morning. The BMW PGA Championship winner shared a video where he explained that he partied late and was forced to wake up at 6.45 the next morning. The golfer didn’t know he had an early flight.

The Twitter post titled, "Morning after the night before," had Lowry looking tired. The post blew up as fans showered in to deduce how long the golfer was up partying the previous night. Many of his fellow golfers, including Lee Westwood, cracked jokes about the situation.

