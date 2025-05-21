"Bet he talks to the media": Fans recall PGA Championship debacle as Rory McIlroy follows the footsteps of Bryson DeChambeau

Fans recalled Rory McIlroy's recent debacle at the 2025 PGA Championship on social media after the five-time major winner confirmed his decision to participate in the India event later this year. McIlroy is all set for the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, scheduled from October 16 to 19. The announcement came months after Bryson DeChambeau's popular outing at The International Series India earlier this year.

Ad

Rory McIlroy recently completed golf’s career Grand Slam with his win at the 2025 Masters, but couldn’t carry that momentum into the next major. At Quail Hollow, during the PGA Championship, he struggled throughout the week and finished tied for 47th at 3-over par.

The Northern Irish star's performance raised questions, especially as expectations were high following his historic win at Augusta. However, he made the headlines due to reportedly failing a driver's test and later for regularly skipping media sessions.

Ad

Trending

The news of Rory McIlroy's potential India debut was shared by Golf Digest on Instagram, confirming his spot in the field.

Ad

While the announcement was met with excitement by many, a few comments painted a mixed picture. Some took a dig at McIlroy's absence at media sessions at the PGA Championship.

"Bet he talks to the media there...," one user wrote.

"Hopefully he'll give a post round interview, given the appearance fee." another one wrote.

Another took a shot at his missed fairways and equipment controversy at the PGA Championship.

Ad

"Will be able to use his nonconforming driver head there," one comment read.

Fans' reactions to Golf Digest75 Instagram post - Source: Instagram@golfdigest

Others questioned his sudden decision to play in the DP World Tour event, talking about the finances. Here are some other reactions to the above post:

Ad

"They paid him like 7 figures for an appearance fee this isn't about growing the game lol."

"So he is doing this for no appearance fee eh???"

"Can release a statement about an event he's playing in for millions just to show up but can't release a statement about his non conforming driver in Masters or absence for 4 days straight from media during pga"

Ad

Meanwhile, after Bryson DeChambeau's visit earlier this year, McIlroy's upcoming participation in the DP event in New Delhi highlights the organizers' efforts to grow the game internationally.

Rory McIlroy says he is 'excited' to play in India

The 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy shared his excitement about playing in India for the first time. The DP World shared a recorded video of the star player where he said:

Ad

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore."

The former World No. 1 also remarked about the 'tremendous' potential of golf in India. He said:

"I'm proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans."

Ad

His confirmation for the event comes shortly after news that he will also return to the Australian Open in December, marking his first appearance there since 2013. The World No. 2 will lead the field at Royal Melbourne from December 4 to 7 and is also committed to the 2026 edition at Kingston Heath.

Following a disappointing T47 finish at last week’s PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will next compete at the Memorial Tournament starting May 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More