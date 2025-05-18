Rory McIlroy skips media interview for third straight day at the PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy didn't speak to the media after the opening round of the PGA Championship 2025. He didn't do it on the second day either and then skipped the third day as well.

On Saturday, May 17, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-over 72 that comprised just two birdies against three bogeys. The Northern Irishman hasn't been in rhythm throughout the week, and news of his driver being banned seemed to affect him.

McIlroy skipped the media in the opening round after shooting 74, and it was nothing new as the star golfer has ditched interviews in the past as well after a bad round. On the second day, the news broke that his driver was tested by the USGA ahead of the PGA Championship 2025. Later, it was deemed non-conforming, and as a result, he was forced to switch drivers.

Following the news, the five-time major champion once again gave media interviews a pass. It was expected that he might speak on Saturday, but once again, the Northern Irishman decided to leave without any media interaction.

The 36-year-old golfer entered Quail Hollow as the tournament favorite but hasn’t looked like it so far. Following three rounds, he was aggregating at 2-over and was tied for 49th, 13 strokes back. While a win seems out of reach now, he will be expecting to post a respectable finish on the final day.

When will Rory McIlroy begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 9:50 pm ET from the first tee.

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:

8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

