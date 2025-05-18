Rory McIlroy skips media interview for third straight day at the PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy didn't speak to the media after the opening round of the PGA Championship 2025. He didn't do it on the second day either and then skipped the third day as well.
On Saturday, May 17, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-over 72 that comprised just two birdies against three bogeys. The Northern Irishman hasn't been in rhythm throughout the week, and news of his driver being banned seemed to affect him.
McIlroy skipped the media in the opening round after shooting 74, and it was nothing new as the star golfer has ditched interviews in the past as well after a bad round. On the second day, the news broke that his driver was tested by the USGA ahead of the PGA Championship 2025. Later, it was deemed non-conforming, and as a result, he was forced to switch drivers.
Following the news, the five-time major champion once again gave media interviews a pass. It was expected that he might speak on Saturday, but once again, the Northern Irishman decided to leave without any media interaction.
The 36-year-old golfer entered Quail Hollow as the tournament favorite but hasn’t looked like it so far. Following three rounds, he was aggregating at 2-over and was tied for 49th, 13 strokes back. While a win seems out of reach now, he will be expecting to post a respectable finish on the final day.
When will Rory McIlroy begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?
Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 9:50 pm ET from the first tee.
Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:
- 8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
- 8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
- 8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
- 9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
- 10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
- 10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
- 10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
- 11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
- 11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
- 12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
- 12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
- 1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
- 1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
- 1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
- 2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren