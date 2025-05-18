Rory McIlroy skips media interview for third straight day at the PGA Championship 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 18, 2025 04:22 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy didn't speak to the media after the opening round of the PGA Championship 2025. He didn't do it on the second day either and then skipped the third day as well.

Ad

On Saturday, May 17, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-over 72 that comprised just two birdies against three bogeys. The Northern Irishman hasn't been in rhythm throughout the week, and news of his driver being banned seemed to affect him.

McIlroy skipped the media in the opening round after shooting 74, and it was nothing new as the star golfer has ditched interviews in the past as well after a bad round. On the second day, the news broke that his driver was tested by the USGA ahead of the PGA Championship 2025. Later, it was deemed non-conforming, and as a result, he was forced to switch drivers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the news, the five-time major champion once again gave media interviews a pass. It was expected that he might speak on Saturday, but once again, the Northern Irishman decided to leave without any media interaction.

Ad

The 36-year-old golfer entered Quail Hollow as the tournament favorite but hasn’t looked like it so far. Following three rounds, he was aggregating at 2-over and was tied for 49th, 13 strokes back. While a win seems out of reach now, he will be expecting to post a respectable finish on the final day.

When will Rory McIlroy begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 9:50 pm ET from the first tee.

Ad

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:

  • 8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
  • 8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
  • 8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
  • 8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
  • 9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
  • 9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
  • 9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
  • 10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
  • 10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
  • 10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
  • 11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
  • 11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
  • 11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
  • 12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
  • 12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
  • 1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
  • 1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
  • 1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
  • 2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
  • 2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications