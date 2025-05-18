How did Rory McIlroy perform at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 3

Rory McIlroy has a great start to the 2025 season. After 10 long years, the Northern Irishman finally managed to finish his career grand slam at the Masters Tournament. But his campaign at the second major seems fraught with trouble.

The 2025 PGA Championship is a standing testament to it. Rory McIlroy posted a one-over-par 72 in the third round of the 2025 PGA Championship, as inconsistency continued to hinder his climb up the leaderboard. Starting on the back nine, McIlroy opened with four straight pars before picking up a birdie on the par-4 14th.

However, he shot a bogey on the very next hole, par-5 15th, and finished the back nine at one over par after making 2 pars and one bogey on the closing three holes for a 37.

Turning to the front nine, McIlroy posted another even par on the par-4 1st, followed by a birdie on the second. Yet, a bogey at the 3rd stalled his momentum. He recovered well with a solid stretch of pars on the last holes of the front nine and ended it on even-par 35.

Despite flashes of sharp iron play and improved putting, the Northern Irishman was unable to capitalize consistently. With one round remaining, Rory McIlroy faces a challenging path if he hopes to contend for the title, particularly after early setbacks and continued struggles with driving accuracy.

Rory McIlroy caught in driver controversy at the 2025 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of back-to-back major titles at the 2025 PGA Championship faced an unexpected hurdle after his driver was found to be non-conforming ahead of the tournament. The issue, discovered during routine equipment checks after he arrived at Quail Hollow on Tuesday, forced the Northern Irishman to switch to a replacement driver just before competition began.

Rory McIlroy entered the event as one of the clear favourites following a strong start to the season, which included three PGA Tour victories and his fifth major title at The Masters. His familiarity with Quail Hollow, where he claimed his first PGA Tour win in 2010 and has triumphed multiple times since, added to expectations.

The equipment setback appeared to affect his performance in Round 1, where McIlroy hit just two fairways and struggled off the tee en route to a 3-over-par 74. His driving accuracy ranked last among the 74 players who made the cut. Although he improved in Round 2 with a two-under 69, the early damage left him ten shots behind the lead and facing a significant challenge heading into the weekend.

Despite the setback, Rory McIlroy remains in the hunt, but the late equipment change may have cost him critical early momentum in his bid for another major title.

