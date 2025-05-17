1x PGA Tour winner tied with Rory McIlroy reacts to major change in 2025 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship Round 3 was suspended due to inclement weather. According to reports, it will not take place in a split tee. Michael Kim, who is currently tied with Rory McIlroy, expressed his views on the change for the weekend.

A few hours ago, Michael Kim shared a screenshot of an email he received from the PGA Tour. It said:

“PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Due to dangerous weather in the area, Round 3 starting times will be a split tee off of #1 & #10 tees in groups of 3 from 11:43 AM - 1:55 PM. Revised starting times will be published shortly. - PGA of America, Rules Committee.”

Sharing it on his official X account, he shared his views on the updated tee time. The 1X PGA Tour winner wrote:

“LOVE going from 835am to 145 pm.”

He further added:

“Hearing a potential 3some repairing… going from early tee time to last tee time…. FUN!”

The two are currently tied for 62nd position after the Friday round at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy had a disappointing start, but still made a 69 on Friday, and Kim has performed pretty much similarly on both days.

They are both at 1-over. But for Michael Kim, his major achievement was being tied with two biggest names on the PGA Tour. A few hours ago, he even wrote:

“If someone had told me I was tied with Rory and Xander after two days, I would have signed up in a heartbeat haha. Happy to make another cut at a major. Made two nerve-racking putts on the last two. It’s a pretty bunched-up leaderboard, and I’ll be able to move up a lot if I can shoot a good round tomorrow morning before the wind starts blowing.”

How did Michael Kim perform so far at the PGA Championship?

Michael Kim opened his PGA Championship campaign with a steady performance in the first round, navigating the front nine in 36 strokes. He started with pars on the first two holes and then picked up a birdie on the par-4 third.

Another birdie followed on the fourth hole, a par-3, moving him to two under par early in the round. However, he gave one shot back with a bogey on the sixth hole and stumbled with a double bogey on the par-5 seventh. Kim settled with pars on the eighth and ninth holes to make the turn at one over par.

On the back nine, Kim found a rhythm at the PGA Championship. He carded pars from the 10th through the 12th before birdieing the par-3 13th. A second consecutive birdie came at the par-4 14th, taking him to one under par for the round.

He closed out with pars on the next three holes at the PGA Championship and finished with a birdie on the 18th, securing a back-nine score of 35. His opening round concluded at even par with a total of 71.

In the second round, Kim began on the 10th tee and maintained a level score through much of the back nine. He posted pars on his first five holes before making birdie on the 15th.

A bogey at the par-4 16th erased that gain, but he followed with two pars to complete the back nine in 35 strokes once again. The front nine proved more challenging. Kim birdied the opening hole at the PGA Championship but dropped a shot on the second. He responded with a birdie on the third, yet back-to-back errors on the fourth and fifth holes, a bogey followed by a double bogey, pushed him to two over for the round.

He steadied himself with two pars, a birdie at the eighth, and another par at the ninth to close with a 37. After 36 holes, Kim stands at one over par for the tournament. He recorded rounds of 71 and 72 for a two-day total of 143 strokes.

