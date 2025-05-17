Did Rory McIlroy make the cut at the PGA Championship 2025?

Following a dismal start at the PGA Championship 2025, Rory McIlroy played much better on Day 2, but a couple of errors toward the end cost him a few shots. The Northern Irishman carded a 2-under 69 in the second round and finished at one-over after 36 holes to make the cut.

On Friday, May 16, McIlroy entered the second day at Quail Hollow Club after shooting a 74 in the opener. With the huge pressure of needing to go low, he started steadily and picked up three birdies on the front nine to go 3-under. He birdied the tenth as well before making his first bogey of the day on the 11th.

This was followed by another on the 12th, but the five time major champion managed to recover with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th. It looked like he was set for a great recovery, but he missed a five-footer on the 17th and then bogeyed the 18th to finish at 2-under. However, this was enough for him to make the cut, as the cutline was set at 1-over.

Rory McIlroy entered as the favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy but has struggled so far. Following the 36-hole action, he is nine strokes back and will need two great rounds to finish better.

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 1-under 70 and held the top spot with a two-shot lead, while Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim were tied for second. Max Homa and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler were three strokes behind the lead.

Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT)

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 8: 3 (-3)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (-3)

OUT: 32 (-4)

Back Nine (IN)

Par 5, Hole 10: 4 (-3)

Par 4, Hole 11: 5 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 12: 5 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (-3)

Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-4)

Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-4)

Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (-3)

Par 3, Hole 17: 4 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (-2)

IN: 37 (+1)

Total: 69 (-2)

