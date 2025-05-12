"Not a huge fan": Rory McIlroy drops hot take on Signature Event scheduling around majors

Rory McIlroy feels scheduling a Signature Event right after a major championship week isn’t a great idea. However, he insisted that holding it before the major is good for preparation’s sake ahead of the big week.
On Sunday, May 11, Rory McIlroy carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 10-under. Following the four-round action, he tied for seventh, five strokes behind winner Sepp Straka.
During the post-round interview, the Northern Irishman was asked about his take on playing a Signature Event the week before and after a major championship.
"Before, I'm all for," he said. "After, I wouldn't -- I'm not a huge fan of it, but there's only so many weeks in the year. I really like playing the week before if it makes sense."
"I think, again, this week was a great indication of where my game is and what I need to think about and what I need to work on going into next week. But the weeks after majors are tough," he added.
For the uninitiated, the five-time major champion didn't compete at the RBC Heritage, which was scheduled just a few days after his historic Masters Tournament win. However, the PGA Championship doesn't face such a situation, as the next Signature event, the Memorial Tournament, will take place two weeks after the major.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the Truist Championship 2025?
The purse size of the Truist Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Rory McIlroy earned $602,500 for a T7 finish. Winner Sepp Straka bagged a $3.6 million paycheck for his second win of the season, while Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry took home $1.76 million each for their runner-up finishes.
Here's a look at the payout for the Truist Championship 2025 (top 17 and ties):
- Win. Sepp Straka – $3.6 million
- T2. Justin Thomas – $1.76 million
- T2. Shane Lowry – $1.76 million
- T4. Patrick Cantlay – $826,666.67
- T4. Jacob Bridgeman – $826,666.67
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood – $826,666.67
- T7. Stephan Jaeger – $602,500
- T7. Cameron Young – $602,500
- T7. Rory McIlroy – $602,500
- T7. Keith Mitchell – $602,500
- T11. Xander Schauffele – $440,000
- T11. Daniel Berger – $440,000
- T11. Corey Conners – $440,000
- T11. Harris English – $440,000
- T15. Rickie Fowler – $350,000
- T15. Tony Finau – $350,000
- T17. Andrew Novak – $270,500
- T17. J.J. Spaun – $270,500
- T17. Collin Morikawa – $270,500
- T17. Si Woo Kim – $270,500
- T17. Hideki Matsuyama – $270,500
- T17. Nick Taylor – $270,500