"Not a huge fan": Rory McIlroy drops hot take on Signature Event scheduling around majors

Rory McIlroy feels scheduling a Signature Event right after a major championship week isn’t a great idea. However, he insisted that holding it before the major is good for preparation’s sake ahead of the big week.

Ad

On Sunday, May 11, Rory McIlroy carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 10-under. Following the four-round action, he tied for seventh, five strokes behind winner Sepp Straka.

During the post-round interview, the Northern Irishman was asked about his take on playing a Signature Event the week before and after a major championship.

"Before, I'm all for," he said. "After, I wouldn't -- I'm not a huge fan of it, but there's only so many weeks in the year. I really like playing the week before if it makes sense."

Ad

Trending

"I think, again, this week was a great indication of where my game is and what I need to think about and what I need to work on going into next week. But the weeks after majors are tough," he added.

For the uninitiated, the five-time major champion didn't compete at the RBC Heritage, which was scheduled just a few days after his historic Masters Tournament win. However, the PGA Championship doesn't face such a situation, as the next Signature event, the Memorial Tournament, will take place two weeks after the major.

Ad

How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the Truist Championship 2025?

The purse size of the Truist Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Rory McIlroy earned $602,500 for a T7 finish. Winner Sepp Straka bagged a $3.6 million paycheck for his second win of the season, while Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry took home $1.76 million each for their runner-up finishes.

Here's a look at the payout for the Truist Championship 2025 (top 17 and ties):

Win. Sepp Straka – $3.6 million

T2. Justin Thomas – $1.76 million

Justin Thomas – $1.76 million T2. Shane Lowry – $1.76 million

Shane Lowry – $1.76 million T4. Patrick Cantlay – $826,666.67

Patrick Cantlay – $826,666.67 T4. Jacob Bridgeman – $826,666.67

Jacob Bridgeman – $826,666.67 T4. Tommy Fleetwood – $826,666.67

Tommy Fleetwood – $826,666.67 T7. Stephan Jaeger – $602,500

Stephan Jaeger – $602,500 T7. Cameron Young – $602,500

Cameron Young – $602,500 T7. Rory McIlroy – $602,500

Rory McIlroy – $602,500 T7. Keith Mitchell – $602,500

Keith Mitchell – $602,500 T11. Xander Schauffele – $440,000

Xander Schauffele – $440,000 T11. Daniel Berger – $440,000

Daniel Berger – $440,000 T11. Corey Conners – $440,000

Corey Conners – $440,000 T11. Harris English – $440,000

Harris English – $440,000 T15. Rickie Fowler – $350,000

Rickie Fowler – $350,000 T15. Tony Finau – $350,000

Tony Finau – $350,000 T17. Andrew Novak – $270,500

Andrew Novak – $270,500 T17. J.J. Spaun – $270,500

J.J. Spaun – $270,500 T17. Collin Morikawa – $270,500

Collin Morikawa – $270,500 T17. Si Woo Kim – $270,500

Si Woo Kim – $270,500 T17. Hideki Matsuyama – $270,500

Hideki Matsuyama – $270,500 T17. Nick Taylor – $270,500

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More