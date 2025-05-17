PGA of America gives verdict on Rory McIlroy’s driver controversy at the second Major

Rory McIlroy has faced a tough start at the 2025 PGA Championship, and one possible factor could be an unforeseen equipment issue. Just days before the tournament began, McIlroy was required to replace his TaylorMade driver after it failed to meet regulations set by the USGA. Initially, the PGA of America remained silent on the matter.

However, after a whirlwind of opinions, the organisation finally decided to make its stance clear on the matter. The PGA of America released a statement and said:

"We can confirm that the USGA was invited to do club testing at the PGA Championship, at the PGA of America’s request. That testing program is consistent with the same level of support that the USGA provides to the PGA Tour and other championships, as part of their regular programs for driver testing. The standard process is for about a third of the field to be randomly tested under the program. That was the case at Quail Hollow this week,” the statement read as reported by NUCLR Golf on X.

The PGA of America noted that it's not uncommon for driver heads to become non-conforming over time, particularly when they've been used extensively and struck thousands of times. They explained that when this happens, the results are kept confidential to protect the players, as those affected are typically unaware that their club no longer meets the required standards and is not at fault for the change.

The statement added:

“Players are simply asked to change heads if necessary, and all do without issue. Publicly identifying players whose club did not conform can lead to that player being questioned unnecessarily. Neither the USGA nor the PGA of America is concerned about player intent."

According to Jason Sobel of SiriusXM Radio, Rory McIlroy's driver was tested by USGA officials on Tuesday, May 12, and was found to be non-conforming. As a result, he was forced to switch drivers at the last minute, a disruption that may be affecting his performance at the second major of the season.

Rory McIlroy’s performance at the PGA Championship so far

Rory McIlroy opened the 2025 PGA Championship with a 3-over-par 74 in Round 1. Starting on the back nine, he made two birdies and carded one bogey and a double bogey. He shot 37 on both sides.

In Round 2, Rory McIlroy rebounded strongly. He went bogey-free on the front nine with birdies on the second, seventh, and eighth, posting a 32. On the back nine, he added birdies at the 10th, 14th, and 15th, offsetting bogeys at 11, 12, 17, and 18 for a 37.

His second-round score of 69 brought his total to 143, finishing one over par after 36 holes and securing a spot for the weekend.

