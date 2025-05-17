"Rory McIlroy caught cheating" - Fans slam 5x Major winner for not speaking to the media after driver incident at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy faced a major hurdle when he was all set to compete for the prestigeous Wanamaker Trophy this week. His primary driver was announced non-conformary, and since then, he hasn't spoken with the media. Fans are slamming McIlroy for this decision.

Ad

Before the tournament, the Northern Irishman was going through a routine pre-tournament equipment. During that process, due to USGA's decision, Rory McIlroy had to switch to his backup driver. As per reports, his primary driver had exceeded the Coefficient of Restitution limits.

It might have happened, as the driver's face got exposed to a high temperature range due to repeated wear and tear. However, Rory McIlroy has made no comments on the incident and decided to focus on his game. The 2025 Masters winner even skipped the media as well. NUCLR Golf posted on X:

Ad

Trending

"🚨🗣️❌ #UPDATE — Rory McIlroy declined to speak with the media on Friday afternoon following reports of a ‘non-conforming’ driver test result earlier in the week... McIlroy’s representatives also did not respond to requests for comment..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have bashed McIlroy for not facing reporters following the driver incident. Take a look at the comments where the five-time major champion got accused of reportedly cheating in the prestigious major.

"Rory caught cheating?," a fan accused the 2025 Master Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lmfaooo so he's soft as butter AND a cheater?! 😂😂 I never wanna hear this clown bi*ch about LIV again," one slammed Rory McIlroy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s a do*che and a cheater. Sounds about right," a fan slammed McIlroy.

"Cheated up driver??? But yet long putters are the devil in the golf world.....," one said.

"Of course he did!! Gets caught cheating and immediately turtles!! CLOWN," an X-user insulted McIlroy over his decision.

"Best player in the world using a shaver, he makes it harder and harder to root for him," another wrote, venting their frustration.

Ad

Before Round 3 of the PGA Championship, McIlroy was tied 62nd position in the leaderboard.

How did Rory McIlroy's play get affected following the driver change?

Before the major started, McIlroy had to switch to his backup driver, shortly after his TaylorMade primary was declared non-conformary. That appears to have impacted the PGA Tour veteran's performance at the Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Ad

In round 1, Rory McIlroy hit only four fairways out of 14. He began playing on the back nine with a birdie but scored a bogey on the next hole. He shot a double bogey on hole 16, which contributed towards his 3 over par score. In the second round, McIlroy found six faiways, finishing the round with 2 under par, scoring six birdies and bogeying four times.

McIlroy's driving accuracy remains a matter of discussion, as he's ranked at the bottom of the PGA Championship leaderboard. Considering his record at Quail Hollow, it's unexpected from the two-time Wanamaker Trophy winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More