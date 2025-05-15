Can Rory McIlroy win back-to-back majors at PGA Championship 2025?

The latest edition of the PGA Championship will commence at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, May 15. The second major championship of the PGA Tour season will have a stacked 156-player field, headlined by 49 of top-50 ranked golfers in the world. Despite this, Rory McIlroy is among the outright favorites to win.
McIlroy comes into the Quail Hollow competition with 5-1 odds, as per SportsLine. The five-time major champion, who completed his long-awaited career Grand Slam with the Masters win at Augusta last month, is favored to go back-to-back wins at major championships this weekend. However, he shares the top odds with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is yet to win a major this season.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy comes into the PGA Championship weekend on the back of a stellar start to his PGA Tour season. The Northern Irishman, who failed to win a major title in eleven years, won the Masters last month. This was one of three events he’s won so far this year, including The Players Championship.
For the unversed, the 35-year-old missed the season-opener due to injury. However, he pushed through and recorded a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour outing this season. Interestingly, he finished inside the top-20 of all seven individual events he’s played so far. Now, the Grand Slam winner enters the major on the back of a T7 finish at the Truist Championship.
Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000
- The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844
- Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000
- Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500
It is noteworthy the golfer finished T12 in the PGA Championship last season, nine strokes behind champion Xander Schauffele.
PGA Championship 2025 Day 1 odds
McIlroy leads the PGA Championship odds table with Scheffler. Interestingly, LIV Golf star and reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau follows the top two with 10-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Event’s defending champion Schauffele sits behind him with 12-1 odds, sharing the position with Ludvig Aberg.
Collin Morikawa (14-1), Jon Rahm (18-1), Justin Thomas (20-1), Brooks Koepka (20-1), Viktor Hovland (25-1), Patrick Cantlay (28-1) and Tyrrell Hatton (28-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is absent from the contest.
Listed below is the top odds list for the major championship at Quail Hollow (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +500
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Bryson DeChambeau +1000
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Jon Rahm +1800
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +35000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Corey Conners +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Cameron Smith +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Tony Finau +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
More details on the PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.