Golf Influencer posts tickets for the PGA Championship 2025

The PGA Championship of this year is just a few weeks away. The 107th edition of this tournament will be held at the iconic Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte from May 15-18. This is the second golf major championship of the year.
Golf Insider George Bryan, one of the popular figures from Bryan Bros, recently shared a story on his Instagram profile. It was later on reposted by the Professional Golfer's Association on its Instagram stories.
Through the link for Seatgeek, PGA Championship tickets are still available to book. Fans can buy tickets to the event for a fee of around $237 per person for the first round.
Take a look at the story shared by PGA:
"Grab some tickets for the @pgachampionship at Quail Hollow!!!"
George appearing on PGA's story comes days after reports of Wesley Bryan facing a ban from the PGA Tour came out. This rumor came after his participation in LIV Golf: The Duels. He teamed up with Dustin Johnson, as his brother shared the tee with Sergio Garcia.
The PGA Championship is one of the most prestigious annual events in golf. Last year, Xander Schauffele won the title, securing the Wanamaker Trophy over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele ended the major at 21-under par 263, beating The Scientist by one stroke. He also set the record by scoring the lowest 18-hole score in his first round (62).
Schauffele will be back to defend his title at the PGA Championship this year at Quail Hollow. The event will feature past champions, major winners, and several popular names from the world of professional golf.
Golfers who have qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship
Masters Tournament traditionally features a smaller field. The PGA Championship, on the other hand, has the strongest field in golf major history. It also has the largest field at any major championship, with 156 golfers fighting for the top.
The second major of the year offers 14 ways to qualify. Although we are weeks away from getting notified about the final field, there are golfers who have already met the criteria to play at Quail Hollow.
Here's the complete list of golfers who have earned the chance to compete in this year's PGA Championship. Take a look (via Today's Golfer):
- Ludvig Aberg
- Rich Beem
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Martin Kaymer
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- JT Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Tiger Woods
- YE Yang
- Kevin Yu