Golf Influencer posts tickets for the PGA Championship 2025

The PGA Championship of this year is just a few weeks away. The 107th edition of this tournament will be held at the iconic Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte from May 15-18. This is the second golf major championship of the year.

Ad

Golf Insider George Bryan, one of the popular figures from Bryan Bros, recently shared a story on his Instagram profile. It was later on reposted by the Professional Golfer's Association on its Instagram stories.

Through the link for Seatgeek, PGA Championship tickets are still available to book. Fans can buy tickets to the event for a fee of around $237 per person for the first round.

Take a look at the story shared by PGA:

Ad

Trending

"Grab some tickets for the @pgachampionship at Quail Hollow!!!"

PGA'S instagram story for early tickets / source: @pga on IG

George appearing on PGA's story comes days after reports of Wesley Bryan facing a ban from the PGA Tour came out. This rumor came after his participation in LIV Golf: The Duels. He teamed up with Dustin Johnson, as his brother shared the tee with Sergio Garcia.

Ad

The PGA Championship is one of the most prestigious annual events in golf. Last year, Xander Schauffele won the title, securing the Wanamaker Trophy over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele ended the major at 21-under par 263, beating The Scientist by one stroke. He also set the record by scoring the lowest 18-hole score in his first round (62).

Schauffele will be back to defend his title at the PGA Championship this year at Quail Hollow. The event will feature past champions, major winners, and several popular names from the world of professional golf.

Ad

Golfers who have qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship

Masters Tournament traditionally features a smaller field. The PGA Championship, on the other hand, has the strongest field in golf major history. It also has the largest field at any major championship, with 156 golfers fighting for the top.

The second major of the year offers 14 ways to qualify. Although we are weeks away from getting notified about the final field, there are golfers who have already met the criteria to play at Quail Hollow.

Ad

Here's the complete list of golfers who have earned the chance to compete in this year's PGA Championship. Take a look (via Today's Golfer):

Ludvig Aberg

Rich Beem

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Martin Kaymer

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

JT Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Tiger Woods

YE Yang

Kevin Yu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More