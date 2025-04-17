Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky shares Masters pictures with two-word caption

Dustin Johnson was one of the players who missed the cut at this years Masters Tournament. However, the two-time Major champion's wife shared some snaps from the field, helping Johnson end his 2025 Augusta journey on a good note.

The LIV Golfer has won a green jacket back in 2020. Considering this, the past champion's form after his first Masters win has not been enough to secure him a win in Augusta. Dustin Johnson scored 3 over par (147) after 36 holes, which left him out of the 50 professionals who cleared the cutline.

On April 17, Johnson's wife Gretzky shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile. The daughter of the NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky seemed to enjoy the family time at the iconic venue. Besides sharing pictures with Dustin Johnson, she also posted a video of their son River, nailing a driver shot that left his dad and the fans cheering. Take a look:

"Augusta, always"

Johnson bogeyed twice in a row in his first round on the front nine. He opened the back nine with a disappointing bogey on par-4 hole 10. Dustin Johnson also scored two back-to-back birdies on hole 13 and 14, but bogeyed once again on the next hole. He finished round 1 with 2 over par (74).

The 2020 Masters winner opened the second round with a bogey, followed by a birdie on the next hole. Johnson bogeyed again on par-3 hole 4 and ended the front nine with a birdie on hole 7. Dustin Johnson scored an impressive set of consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15. However, his bogey on hole 17 and double bogey on the concluding hole left a blemish on his scorecard.

Johnson finished round 2 with a round total of 1 over par (73). Although he missed the chance to establish another glorious feat throughout the weekend, Johnson was confident regarding his performance.

Dustin Johnson speaks up following Augusta Debacle

Dustin Johnson might not have left a promising mark in his Augusta diary this year. This was his 15th attempt at winning a second green jacket in the prestigious golf Major championship.

However, the 24-time PGA Tour winner took on the mic after missing the cutline. Dustin Johnson said (as quoted by Golf Digest):

"I'm playing better than I scored for sure. Didn't score very well... Yeah, tough finish there. Played pretty solid all day until the last two holes. Golf is a funny game, as I did today, shooting one over.

"You play the same round and shoot four, five under. Just a couple of putts here and there drop and gives you a little momentum, a little confidence, it's a different day."

Johnson has been unable to move past the cutline in four of the 11 golf Major contests in which he started after his LIV departure. This is also the third time the 4Aces GC captain has missed the cut in Augusta National following his green jacket win.

