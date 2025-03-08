"Totally fallen off", "He doesn’t care": Fans react to Dustin Johnson's freefall at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in LIV Golf Hong Hong, where he is sitting in last position after the first two rounds. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the 40-year-old's performance, with some claiming that he doesn’t care about the game anymore.

Johnson has been playing golf professionally since 2007. He was formerly on the PGA Tour before his move to the Saudi-backed league LIV Golf in 2022. He had 24 wins while on the PGA Tour, with two Major victories at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. He has also won three LIV Golf events.

While Johnson has had a stellar playing record in the past, his current performance may not reflect that. He finished with a score of 75 and 72 on day one and two respectively. With seven-over, he is currently sitting in last place, and fans have had some things to say about his game.

“He has totally fallen off… but I still expect him to make big runs at key times. It does suck to see him playing this poorly tho,” a fan said on X.

Another fan believes that Johnson's focus is primarily on the money and no longer on the game itself.

“Yes. He doesn’t care about golf. He got his bag!”

More fans aired their opinions on the social media platform, claiming that the American professional golfer doesn’t have motivation to play anymore.

“Yes. Nothing to play for. Cash in hand already. Real events with no pressure,” an X user said.

“He genuinely doesn’t care I think. I mean obviously he’s a winner and wants to win but he’s ready to chill for the rest of his life I think,” another X user chimed in.

“I think bro is checked out and collecting money. He’s been playing a long time,” another X user said about Dustin Johnson.

“Feels a lot like he took the money and started prioritising the rest of his life outside of golf. Sad for fans, but understandable after a great career,” an X user added.

Notably, Dustin Johnson’s initial LIV Golf contract was allegedly worth about $125 million with the potential to rise to $150 million.

How much has Dustin Johnson won in LIV Golf so far?

In 2022, Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC team came in first position in the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship Miami. As a team, they went home with $16 million dollars and Johnson left with $4 million from the prize money. He also won the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston.

Johnson’s total individual winnings for 2022 came up to $35,637,767 after also winning the Individual Championship and Team Championship bonuses.

In 2023, Johnson's team won a total of $13.75 million with each player going home with about $3.425 million each. After lifting the trophy at LIV Golf Tulsa, Johnson’s total earnings amounted to $8,802,417 including bonuses.

In 2024, Johnson’s team won a total of $8.5 million and each player left with about $2.125 million. His total individual winnings came up to $7,822,202 after winning 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas with all other bonuses included.

