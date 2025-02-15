Which players are eligible for the 2025 PGA Championship? Explore the current field

With the 2025 PGA Championship just months away, the list of eligible players is getting ready to tee it up. The golf major is scheduled to begin on May 15, 2025 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is the only major that doesn't guarantee an automatic spot in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Of the four golf majors, it is reserved exclusively for the pros. Of the 156 spots, 20 are reserved by the PGA of America for club professionals.

Prior to the start of the 2025 PGA Championship, these 20 spots will be awarded to the top 20 players in this year's PGA Professional Championship. With a few months to go, professional golfers are preparing to compete for the crown at the 107th PGA Championship.

As of now, here is the complete list of players (including affiliate members and DP World Tour members) set to participate in the 2025 PGA Championship:

Ludvig Åberg

Rich Beem

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Martin Kaymer

Patton Kizzire

Alex Noren

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Tiger Woods

Y.E. Yang

Kevin Yu

Scottie Scheffler

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Who won the PGA Championship in 2024?

Although the major golf tournament started with 156 golfers on the field last year, 78 of them made the cut. With a prize purse of $18,500,000, the pros competed for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy and $3,330,000 in prize money. The Major in Louisville, Kentucky began on May 16 and ended on May 18, 2024

After four rounds, Xander Schauffele won the 106th PGA Championship at 21-under 263. The PGA Tour pro made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to close out the back nine of his final round. Schauffele finished his final round at Valhalla Golf Club with a six-under 65. He won the first major of his professional career with the lowest score in major championship history.

He also became the first professional golfer since Phil Mickelson (2005) to win the PGA Championship with a birdie putt on the final hole. Schauffele edged Bryson DeChambeau for second place at 20-under 264. The Crushers GC captain closed out his time at Valhalla with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Viktor Hovland finished at 18-under 266, good for a share of third place on the leaderboard.

