Which players are eligible for the 2025 PGA Championship? Explore the current field

With the 2025 PGA Championship just months away, the list of eligible players is getting ready to tee it up. The golf major is scheduled to begin on May 15, 2025 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This is the only major that doesn't guarantee an automatic spot in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Of the four golf majors, it is reserved exclusively for the pros. Of the 156 spots, 20 are reserved by the PGA of America for club professionals.
Prior to the start of the 2025 PGA Championship, these 20 spots will be awarded to the top 20 players in this year's PGA Professional Championship. With a few months to go, professional golfers are preparing to compete for the crown at the 107th PGA Championship.
As of now, here is the complete list of players (including affiliate members and DP World Tour members) set to participate in the 2025 PGA Championship:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Rich Beem
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- John Daly
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Martin Kaymer
- Patton Kizzire
- Alex Noren
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Tiger Woods
- Y.E. Yang
- Kevin Yu
- Scottie Scheffler
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
Who won the PGA Championship in 2024?
Although the major golf tournament started with 156 golfers on the field last year, 78 of them made the cut. With a prize purse of $18,500,000, the pros competed for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy and $3,330,000 in prize money. The Major in Louisville, Kentucky began on May 16 and ended on May 18, 2024
After four rounds, Xander Schauffele won the 106th PGA Championship at 21-under 263. The PGA Tour pro made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to close out the back nine of his final round. Schauffele finished his final round at Valhalla Golf Club with a six-under 65. He won the first major of his professional career with the lowest score in major championship history.
He also became the first professional golfer since Phil Mickelson (2005) to win the PGA Championship with a birdie putt on the final hole. Schauffele edged Bryson DeChambeau for second place at 20-under 264. The Crushers GC captain closed out his time at Valhalla with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Viktor Hovland finished at 18-under 266, good for a share of third place on the leaderboard.