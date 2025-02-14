Bryson DeChambeau predicts 'bigger and better' future for LIV Golf Adelaide

Bryson DeChambeau was upbeat about the future of LIV Golf Adelaide in an interview with the press. The two-time Major winner has some "bigger" predictions for the event in Australia.

DeChambeau is currently competing at LIV Golf Adelaide, where he is teeing off against other LIV golfers in the $20 million event. The 31-year-old American pro began his tournament on February 13 at the Grange Golf Club in Australia. After finishing the first round in Adelaide, DeChambeau sat down for the post-match press conference. When asked about the future of LIV Golf Adelaide, DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, I think only God knows that. I don't know exactly what it's going to be like. I know it's going to continue to be bigger and better each and every year. Certainly this is one of the best LIV events if not the best LIV event on our schedule, and it's a joy coming back here with the fans and the people and the atmosphere."

Bryson DeChambeau added:

"This is what LIV Golf is about. This is what we all thought it was going to be every single week, and it's going to get there. We're going to work to continue to make that happen. But this is what we want every single week. So it's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun playing out here."

Bryson DeChambeau carded a four-under 68 in his opening round at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025. He birdied four times on the front nine and double-bogeyed the par-5 9th. DeChambeau finished the front nine in 1-under 35 and went bogey-free on the back nine. He carded three birdies (on the 14th, 16th and 18th) to finish at 3-under 33 on the back nine.

In contrast, Sam Horsfield carded a bogey-free 18 holes to take a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. Horsfield currently sits atop the leaderboard, followed by Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz in a tie for second. Both finished the first round at Grange Golf Club on 5 under par.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his experience after Round 1 at Adelaide

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in 2022 after signing a four-year, multi-million dollar contract with the PIF-backed golf league. In 2023, he won the LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier and the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.

This year, he is playing in the LIV Golf Adelaide from February 13, 2025. In the post-match press interview, DeChambeau revealed how his first round went (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a battle out there. This golf course had a lot of bite to it. I was 4-under through 9 and playing really good golf, and the 9th hole kind of stuck it to me, and I made a couple bad swings. It'll get you out there. Just a couple swings will get you. That's what makes this golf course so difficult right now.

"But man, a lot of the players, they played incredible today. That many people under par is impressive out here on this track."

Bryson DeChambeau is currently tied for 4th place on the LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard. With two rounds remaining, the Crushers GC captain will tee off for the second round on Saturday (Feb. 15) at 11:45 am local time. DeChambeau will tee off on the second hole with Abraham Ancer and 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson.

