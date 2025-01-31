"Would get me to watch", "They could use you Bryson": Bryson DeChambeau's positive take on TGL excites fans

Bryson DeChambeau recently gave a positive assessment of playing in the Tomorrow Golf League. The LIV golfer expressed his interest during an interview at the Asian Tour's International Series at DLF Golf Club in India.

LIV golfers have been barred from taking part on the PGA Tour. Since TGL was built in partnership with the PGA, it stops LIV golfers from participating in the league. When reporters asked DeChambeau about the possibility of playing in TGL, he gave a positive take.

“That would be interesting. I think TGL has an interesting opportunity. I’m all about anything to grow the game, so if it’s helping grow the game, fantastic. I don’t know all the numbers behind it."

“Would it be fun? Yeah, it could be fun. I don’t know if they’d pick me though, I have no idea. I’ve got a (LIV) team over here, the Crushers GC, come on. The Crushers would be a part of that!”

Shortly after Bryson DeChambeau shared his thoughts on joining TGL, fans have responded to his comments. X users have taken to the comments section below the video to voice their opinions on the matter.

"The addition of a LIV team would get me to watch. I have ZERO interest in TGL now...", a X-user commented.

"Love him or hate him he’s one of the most dynamic exciting players in the world and will bring TGL ratings. Seems like a no brainer to sign Crushers GC to TGL.", someone said in support of Bryson DeChambeau.

"They could use you Bryson. Need more big personalities.", a fan said.

"I think he would take it too seriously like the match and be not as entertaining as he is when he’s having fun on YT.", another one told.

"Would love to see some LIV guys like Bryson and Brooks join.", an user suggested.

LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are missing out on the chance to play alongside PGA golfers. Due to the rift between the PGA and LIV, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton pulled out of the TGL at the last moment, even after they were confirmed. This happened shortly after their inclusion in the PIF-backed league in Saudi Arabia was finalized.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his experience as a content creator

The U.S. Open Champion has approximately 17.1 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. DeChambeau regularly updates his fans with golf-related content, taking on challenges and reviewing golf equipment. He has also worked with celebrity golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Bryson DeChambeau also opened up on his life as a golf YouTuber:

“It’s genuinely appreciated that people are starting to see who I am. And I think a lot of it has to be attributed to going to LIV Golf and being able to produce a lot of YouTube content."

“My team back at home, my team that I work with everyone that’s involved around me, everybody that’s around me, whether it’s my agent, manager, caddy, you name it, everyone has had a big impact in my life."

Bryson DeChambeau has already established himself as one of golf's most prominent YouTube creators. He says the platform is "great" because YouTube is "a place for me to show who I really am".

