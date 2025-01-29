Bryson DeChambeau reveals reason to not take the US Open trophy to India ahead of International Series

Bryson DeChambeau is in India this week for the first-ever International Series event in the country. While he took his US Open trophy to various events so that fans could touch it, he didn't bring it to India. However, he revealed the reason behind this during the pre-event press conference.

DeChambeau will start his 2025 season with the International Series India, which will tee off on Thursday, January 30, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon. He is the highest-ranked player in the field and also the favorite to lift the title on Sunday. His last win came in June when he secured his second US Open title after defeating Rory McIlroy.

On Wednesday, January 29, during the pre-event press conference of the International Series India, the two-time major champion was asked if he had considered bringing his US Open trophy to India.

"I did but You know, customs would have had to," Bryson DeChambeau told the media including Sportskeeda at the presser. "No I'm joking. Yeah, definitely, but I think, I just, I want to respect the trophy and keep it in a place where it's, you know, appreciated and what not.

"But yes, at some point that that did cross my mind when I'm like, man, bringing the whole thing over here is an extra bag, Connor's going to have to deal with it, deal with it, but you know, if I do that again, I'll promise to bring you back," he added.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the International Series India, Round 1?

Bryson DeChambeau during the 152nd Open Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with John Catlin and Joaquin Niemann for the opening round of the International Series India. The trio will tee off on Thursday at 12:05 pm local time from the first hole.

The opening round of the International Series India will begin on Thursday at 7:25 am local time, with Rahil Gangjee, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, and Takumi Murakami teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Jazz Janewattananond, M.J. Maguire, and Miguel Tabuena will begin from the tenth tee.

The International Series India will feature several popular names, such as DeChambeau, Niemann, and local hero Anirban Lahiri. Overall, 15 LIV Golf professionals are in action this week as a warm-up for the new season that begins next week. The purse size for the event is $2 million, with the winner bagging $360,000.

