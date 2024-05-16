PGA Championship past winners: List of last 10 years winners

After the conclusion of the Wells Fargo Championship, the 2024 PGA Championship has been the most awaited event. The second major of this season, the tournament holds a lot of prestige, and seasoned golfers will try their best to win this competition.

This year's PGA Championship is set to feature big names like Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy to name a few. It will also feature 2003 PGA Champion Shaun Michael, who has already gotten off to a strong start in Round One.

While the first tee began at 7:15 AM (ET) with Michael Block, Shaun Michael, and Luke Donald starting the proceedings, the last tee will take place at 2:57 PM (ET) when Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan arrive on the course.

Given the nature of the competition and its history, everyone is excited to see who will win the second major of the season. On that note, let's take a look at the golfers who won this competition in the last 10 years.

PGA Championship past winners

2023: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka after winning in 2023

The 2023 PGA PGA Championship took place at the Oak Hill Country Club in New York. This edition of the competition was won by American golfer Brooks Koepka, who beat Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by 2 strokes.

This was Koepka's third time winning the competition as he previously won in 2018 and 2019. Thanks to his victory, Koepka walked home with $3,150,000.

2022: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas after winning in 2022

The 2022 PGA Championship was held at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This edition of the tournament was won by Justin Thomas. With a score of -5, Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in second place. This was Thomas' second PGA Championship, and he walked home with a prize of $2,700,000.

2021: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson after winning in 2021

American golfer Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship by 2 strokes. Mickelson finished first by beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. With this victory, Mickelson won his second PGA Championship and prize money of $2,160,000.

2020: Collin Morikawa

Colin Morikawa after winning in 2020

At the 2020 edition of this prestigious tournament, Collin Morikawa won his first-ever PGA Championship. He beat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson by a margin of 2 strokes to gain victory at the TPC Harding Park. Morikawa received $1,980,000 for this win.

2019: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka after winning in 2019

The 2019 edition of the PGA Championship was Brooks Koepka's second consecutive victory at the tournament. At the Bethpage Black Course, Koepka registered a 2 stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and walked home with a prize money of $1,980,000.

2018: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka after winning in 2018

This was the first time Brooks Koepka tasted success at this competition. Held at the Bellerive Country Club, fans saw Koepka secure a two-stroke victory over the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Koepka's prize money for this victory was $1,980,000.

2017: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas after winning in 2017

The 2017 PGA Championship was held at The Quail Hollow Golf Club, which most recently hosted the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. This edition of the tournament was won by Justin Thomas, who registered a 2 stroke victory over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, and Patrick Reed.

2016: Jimmy Walker

Jimmy Walker after winning in 2016

Jimmy Walker had a nail-biting victory in the 2016 edition of this tournament. He registered a 1 stroke victory over Jason Day at the Baltusrol Golf Club. His performance at the event earned him a prize money of $1,800,000. Another reason this win was memorable was because Day was the defending champion.

2015: Jason Day

Jason Day after winning in 2015

In the last 10 years of the PGA Championship, the biggest margin of victory has been achieved by Jason Day. In 2015, Day defeated Jordan Spieth by three strokes to win the competition. Day walked home with a prize money of $1,800,000.

2014: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy after winning in 2014

In 2014, Rory McIlroy won his second PGA Championship by a margin of 1 stroke. McIlroy beat Phil Mickelson who finished second at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. This victory 10 years ago was McIlroy's last major championship win on the PGA Tour.